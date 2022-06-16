Ryanair complains about fee, orders Hungarian minister to ‘read economics book for newbies’

Disclosure – Ryanair





Ryanair has entered into a dispute with the Hungarian government regarding a new tax that will be levied on airlines that operate there, and which was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the end of May. For the airline, the new charge was considered “unjustified, wrong and illogical”. After discussing the matter, the company came under investigation by Hungarian consumer protection authorities.

Under the new rule, airlines must transfer to the government an amount of 10 to 25 euros per passenger departing from Hungary, starting in July. In light of this, Ryanair has already warned that it will pass this cost on to travelers, Bloomberg reported. The airline also provoked and said that the Hungarian minister should read a book of “economy for newbies”.

Interestingly, in the announcement of the creation of the tax, the prime minister declared that new taxes would be levied on “banks, insurance companies, large retail chains, energy and trade companies, telecommunications companies and airlines to combat price increases attributed to the war in neighboring Ukraine, as well as to finance more defense spending”. In practice, the tax increases the state’s revenue, but it was not clear what its contribution would be to reducing inflation.

The proclamation came a day after Orban introduced a state of emergency citing the same reasons. The money raised will go to two funds, he explained – one to strengthen the army, the other to impose price caps on energy and water bills. THE “Brussels sanctions policy” led to rising prices, he said, which, along with high interest rates, “they are giving extra profits to banks and large multinationals”.





Ryanair responds

In a statement on June 8, Ryanair argued that the measure “will irreparably harm Hungarian tourism, connectivity, traffic and jobs”. A new tax on the airline industry is “more than stupid“. the tax “inadequate and reckless inexplicably compare the loss-making aviation industry with hugely profitable oil and energy companies [e] instantly made Hungary uncompetitive and less attractive to airlines and tourists.”, said the airline. Ryanair will therefore be “forced to transfer growth capacity to countries that are working to restore traffic”added.

On June 14, Ryanair asked the government to explain why airlines are charging an extra fee. “to ‘protect Hungarian families’ as they report record losses”; why “Hungarian families and visitors are asked to pay higher rates“; and “How does raising air travel taxes ‘help’ Hungarian families? This is not an ‘excess profits’ tax, it’s just theft.”said the company.

And he added: “Ryanair is pleased with the proposed investigation by consumer protection bodies and asks the Budapest City Council to extend this investigation to investigate how the Hungarian government is introducing an ‘excess profits’ tax on a loss-making industry such as airlines. airlines. While loss-making airlines are trying to recover from Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the last thing we or passengers need is a tax. Perhaps Minister Nagy can explain why this idiotic tax is being placed now.”



