Saab opens Rainforest, in-house startup to develop disruptive technologies

Installations reminiscent of a tropical forest take up space at Linköping Airport in Sweden

Rainforest, Saab’s accelerator and lung for transformative innovation, opened this June. Like a true tropical forest, the startup aims to be a diverse and collaborative ecosystem for the development of new technologies and markets that will revolutionize the world.

The startup space at Linköping Airport uses different shades of green and includes a large number of plants. There are quieter rooms mixed with stimulating and distinctive spaces that resonate with jungle sounds. All this promotes inspiration, creativity and well-being among employees.

The startup’s mission will be to create innovative concepts and products for the civil and military market, develop disruptive methodologies that will help Saab become more efficient and make the company an attractive employer for talent in Sweden. Rainforest has already held meetings with potential customers and authorities to find opportunities for the development of disruptive technologies and products.

“For many of us, this is a dream come true. We have an 85-year history as a company that drives innovation and is at the forefront of technology, which is where we want to stay. As an in-house startup, Rainforest helps us awaken the spirit and courage to try new things and build the long-term future, while fulfilling accepted contracts. It is not just about daring to question technology, but also processes and culture. Rainforest is a first step and one of many initiatives to increase our capacity for innovation”, says Jonas Hjelm, Head of Aeronautical Business.

DISCLOSURE: Saab / Publicis Consultants