Samantha Schmütz compares herself to Jennifer Aniston: “If it were me, I’d take a dick”

This Tuesday (14) Samantha Schmütz compared to Jennifer Aniston. That’s because the American actress was critical of how anyone can become famous these days. “If it were me talking, I would take a stick”, fired the Brazilian. It is worth remembering that she recently became involved in a controversy after questioning the abilities of JulietteBBB22 champion, as an artist.

Read more:

It all started with the criticism of Jennifer Aniston to the current artistic class, full of influential people who came from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. According to the “Friends” star: “The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous.”

“This thing where people get famous basically for doing nothing. It’s famous coming from TikTok, famous from YouTube, famous from Instagram… It’s almost like we’re diluting our work as an actor,” finished the actress.

Therefore, the statement reverberated in the gossip profiles on Instagram. And it was in that sense that Samantha Schmütz manifested. In the comments on the page “Xuxa na Nave”, she implied that if she was saying the same thing as anistonwould have already received a rain of hate: “If it were me talking, I’d take a stick”.

Also in the comments of the publication, some netizens related the speech of Schmütz to her controversy with Juliette. “I think it’s great to take a stand, but is she an artist?“, he questioned after the ex-BBB spoke about the duty of every artist to take a political stand. Afterwards, she went back and considered her comment as: “Super unhappy”.

Did you like this article? Read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, viral, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!