Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 resists up to 418,503 bends

YouTuber Mrkeybrd performed a brutal test with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of Samsung’s flagship folding phones. And the smartphone proved to be really tough, supporting 418,503 folds until it had problems.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is water resistant and can officially withstand 200,000 bends. But this new test showed that the phone can handle even more stress, mainly thanks to the great hinge mechanism, a technology that is still lacking in many foldable phones sold today.

Mrkeybrd performed the Z Flip 3 fold test from June 8 to 13. At a live event, the Pole bent his smartphone several times until it actually broke. This happened after a cycle of 418,593 folds. After that, the cell phone was no longer open or closed.

The youtuber even tested the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for drops and water resistance, proving that the phone has a really robust construction.

The end result shows that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can undergo up to 352,000 bends and come out unscathed. Excellent news for users, as this is the equivalent of up to 7 years of use with around 150 folds daily.

