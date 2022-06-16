Samuel L. Jackson ‘prefers to be Nick Fury’ than to win an Oscar Rolling Stone

Samuel L. Jackson opened up about never winning an Oscar and how he’d rather have fun in the movies he makes than win awards for them.

Samuel L. Jackson won only one Oscar throughout his career and was an honorary award. However, he doesn’t seem to mind this as he is more concerned with having fun playing Nick Fury at Marvel or being a jedi in Star Wars than to go after “deal-winning” papers. Oscar.”

“I’m just as tired as I wanted to be about this, you know, of thinking ‘well, I should have won a Oscar for this or for that and it did not happen.’ Once I got over it years ago, it wasn’t a big deal to me anymore.” Jackson said in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

+++ READ MORE: Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson wants to play Mace Windu again: ‘I’m ready’

The actor added: “I always have fun going to the Oscar. I always try to win a gift basket for being there. I give things to my relatives; my daughter and my wife took things for them. It’s nice… But other than that, I’m over it.” Jackson, who interprets Nick Fury at the MCU a decade ago and has also starred in films from Star Warswould rather be happy in the roles than accepting them just for prizes.

“I will never leave Oscar be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My success criterion is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? So I’m not going to make movies to chase statuettes. You know, ‘if you make this movie, you’ll win a Oscar.’ No thank you. I prefer to be Nick Fury. Or have fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand,” he said.

+++ READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson comments criticism of Marvel productions: ‘All films are valid’

Jackson stated that he is comfortable with the idea of ​​giving up papers from the Oscar whether it means making movies “that people want to see to escape reality,” explaining, “This is the guy I chose to be and I’m ok with that. I’m satisfied because that’s who I am. I’m the line guy people see on t-shirts. There are actors who spend their entire careers without someone being able to quote a line they said in a movie. People will watch my movies to see how crazy I can be or how many times I can say motherfucker. Whatever holds them to the chairs.”

Featured in several films marvel, jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury in the series of Disney+, Secret Invasion, which promises to give more prominence to the character. In addition to the actor, the cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle.

+++ READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson criticizes Oscar: ‘Black actors only win for despicable things on screen’