Saudi Arabia and the Golf War; read Thomas Friedman’s article

NEW YORK TIMES – In 1989, I published a book about the Middle East, From Beirut to Jerusalem (“From Beirut to Jerusalem”) and, after the release, my editor, Jonathan Galassi, asked me what my next book would be about. I told him I wanted to write a book about golf. He looked at me in surprise and asked, “The Persian Gulf?” “I did not answer. “Golf. Golf, even.”

I tell this story to make clear the fact that I have two passions in life: the Middle East and golf. I was a member of the Beirut Country and Golf Club in 1982, the only course where being in a bunker was a good thing. I caddy for Chi Chi Rodriquez during the US Open in 1970 in Hazeltine. With my friend Neil Oxman, I was once a caddy for Tom Watson and Andy North in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf seniors tournament, and even though I ran over Andy’s ball with the cart during a practice round, we’re still friends.

I understand golf, and I understand the Gulf. I know the PGA, and I know MBS, which is why I’m writing today about the controversy surrounding professional golf: the creation of an independent association headed by Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson and funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is led by Prince heir Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS.

The new association is called the LIV Golf International Series. It’s a classic case of the Saudis’ political use of the sport, with the help of a few heartless professional golfers. In my opinion, it’s a bad thing for golf and even worse for the Saudis. It only serves to draw attention to what the Saudis are trying to make people forget, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, not what they want to sell, the idea of ​​Saudi Arabia as a future mecca for sports and entertainment. .

If I had an opportunity to speak directly with MBS, here’s what I would tell him:

Mohammed, you only get one chance to make a second impression, and you’re wasting it by getting involved with these rebels, among them some of the most obnoxious members of the PGA professional golf association. But I don’t want to talk about those golfers right now. I want to talk about Saudi Arabia.

His government’s responsibility for the murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi, who lived in Virginia and wrote for the Washington Post, is a permanent stain that will never be erased. It was an act of unspeakable cruelty against a moderate critic of the regime.

But that doesn’t mean that nothing you do can change the world’s image of your country. You can continue to lead Saudi society, its religious system of education and laws, and its labor markets, in the direction of reform. This would be an immense contribution to your country and to the entire Arab-Muslim world.

Mohammed, the truth is that you were responsible for the most radical social and religious reforms in Saudi Arabia’s modern history – granting women the right to drive, relaxing the male guardianship system that forced women to obtain permission from men for a range of activities related to work and travel, reducing the role of the religious police, allowing rock concerts and the presence of women in soccer games, and the normal interaction between boys and girls.

These reforms have been needed for a long time and are still insufficient. But none of his predecessors dared to try them, and the changes were very popular, particularly among young women.

When I visited Saudi Arabia in 2017, something said by a Saudi social entrepreneur in her 30s struck me: “We are privileged to be the generation that witnessed the before and after.” She said her mother will never know what it’s like to drive a car. The daughter will be unable to imagine a time when women were forbidden to drive. “But I will always remember when I couldn’t drive,” she told me.

As highlighted in an essay by Steven Cook, a Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations and someone who writes about Saudi Arabia personally visiting the country, “the crown prince of Saudi Arabia may be hateful”, but “there are important changes in the Saudi Arabia that his critics belittle too easily.”

This brings me back to the LIV golf membership. Mohammed, I don’t know who came up with the idea of ​​sponsoring a golf association to rival the PGA, hurling obscene amounts of money at end-of-career golfers and general strangers, but that person should be fired.

It’s no easy maneuver to spend a billion dollars to improve your image and result in nothing but bad publicity, but that’s what your golf association did. Instead of headlines about Saudi Arabia’s social and religious reforms, the sports pages are talking about Khashoggi’s assassination at the hands of his government and the involvement of Saudi jihadists in the 9/11 attacks.

There’s a reason reputable golfers like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods want distance from their association. They know how to recognize the political use of sport. So here’s the best golf and Gulf tip I have to offer you: There’s only one way to make the world see Saudi Arabia in a more balanced way, and that wouldn’t cost a penny.

Offer visas to any journalist or film crew interested in coming to Saudi Arabia. Tell them they are free to go wherever they want in the kingdom and interview any Saudis they want. Not all stories will be complimentary. There will be grievances about the lack of political participation, the absence of a free press, the brutal arrests of dissidents and the continuing and horrendous human rights abuses. It’s all there, it’s real. But there will also be candid journalists witnessing the vast economic, religious and social changes of his government.

It’s the best you can hope for. But it would be much better than spending billions to buy professionals who know nothing about their country, who privately comment on how much they despise their culture and person, and without any credibility to speak as witnesses of the gains made in their society. Every time they open their mouths to explain, with undisguised embarrassment, why they are accepting their rivers of money, it does so much harm to every young Saudi who wants change in the kingdom and benefits from it. His worst enemies in Iran would be unable to come up with a worse strategy to make the world see his kingdom in a different light.

Mohammed, you need to end this LIV business. Cancel it. The only ambassadors of value to you are your young people, ready to tell independent journalists that the reforms unleashed by your tenure are very significant for their lives and your region and, while still too limited, are vital steps in the right direction. Every day in the life of the LIV golf association will be another day of distraction from this reality. TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL