Scientists discover new ecosystem under Antarctic ice

“We thought there was something wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a school of small arthropods,” said one of the researchers on the discovery. (photo: Disclosure/NIWA/Craig Stevens)

A group of New Zealand scientists exploring a thick layer of ice in Antarctica discovered a new ecosystem, with species of animals living in a freshwater river.

In the midst of research investigating the consequences of climate change in the region, the team had to drill through a layer of the Ross ice shelf, and ended up finding an unprecedented group of animals.

The species found living under the largest ice shelf in the world, with 487,000 km² in length, is in the same taxon as shrimp, lobsters and crabs and measures about 5 millimeters.

Scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmosphere of New Zealand (NIWA), Craig Stevens, revealed to the British newspaper The Guardian, that the team initially thought it was a mistake.

“We thought there was something wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a school of small arthropods,” he said.

“We are extremely happy with the discovery,” he said. “Having all these animals swimming around our equipment means there’s an important ecosystem here.”

According to research leader Huw Horgan, the extensive network of freshwater rivers under the ice shelves in Antarctica was already known to science, but had not yet been investigated.

“Observing this river was like being the first to enter a hidden world”, celebrated the scientist.