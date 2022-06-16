see Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe Rolling Stone

Ana de Armas platinumed her hair to play the iconic 1950s Hollywood actress in the biopic

THE Netflix released the first official images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the movie blonde, biopic of the 1950s Hollywood star. In the photos, the actress from Deep waters (2022) appears with platinum hair and perfectly reproducing the expressions of monroe.

The film is not strictly a biography of monroe; is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates which was not intended to be a factual representation of his life and career. It is still unclear how close blonde will follow the book or the real life of monroe.

The work addresses the intimate life of one of Hollywood’s most popular and celebrated actresses: Marilyn Monroealso known as Norma Jean Mortenson. The film’s director and screenwriter, Andrew Dominik, describes it as “a movie for all the unloved children in the world”.

blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of the most enduring icons of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe. From your volatile childhood like Norma Jeanethrough his rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the growing divide between her public and private selves.

See more images from Ana de Armas as the iconic Hollywood star:

According to the director, the feature takes advantage of several archive images of monroe, but “changes the meaning of all these things according to its inner drama.” “It’s kind of a film about the unconscious in a way. And it’s a tragedy. It’s like an unwanted child who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all the desire that is directed at her, and how confusing that is. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car with no brakes. It’s going faster and faster and faster,” she stated.

starring Ana de Armasthe list has Adrien Brody as Arthur Asher Miller, Bobby Cannavale (nine unknowns) as Joe D., Julianne Nicholson (sea ​​of ​​easttown) as Gladys and Caspar Phillipson (jackie) as John F. Kennedy.

blondedebut in Netflix on the 23rd of September. Watch the teaser below: