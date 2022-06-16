See results of Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to the United States – News

During President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to the IX Summit of the Americas, held in the United States, Brazil adhered to the protocol on good regulatory practices and the document on trade rules and transparency between the two countries.

The United States announced a joint statement on good regulatory practices, along with Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The White House argues that good regulatory practices are critical to transparent governance and fair trade in the region, as well as promoting the development of better regulations and preventing and reducing non-tariff barriers and supporting compliance with international trade obligations.

Several trade agreements in the hemisphere, such as Mercosur and the Pacific Alliance, contain provisions on good regulatory practices. Countries that would adhere to the new protocol plan to assess the progress of actions by the end of 2023.





The new declaration, in turn, builds on this understanding and includes easy access to regulatory information, conducting public consultations in an open and inclusive manner, including all stakeholders in the process and carrying out reviews of the regulations in force.

Brazil also adhered to the document on trade and transparency rules between the two countries. It is, in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a commercial package aimed at promoting bilateral trade and investment flows.

The instrument includes trade facilitation and customs administration, good regulatory and anti-corruption practices. The protocol, adds the Itamaraty, will make it possible to reduce foreign trade bureaucracy and reduce the cost of import and export operations.

“By modernizing the rules that govern Brazil’s trade with its second largest trading partner, the protocol’s full effect meets the demands of the private sector of both countries. The adoption of the instrument illustrates the potential of the partnership between Brazil and the USA”, says the Itamaraty.





Encounter with Joe Biden

On the sidelines of the IX Summit of the Americas, Bolsonaro met with US President Joe Biden for about 30 minutes – the first time they have met since the Democrat’s arrival at the White House last year. The Brazilian president said he was “amazed” with the American and hopes to believe his words.

“We sat for 30 minutes, at a distance of less than one meter and without a mask. I felt from President Biden a lot of sincerity and a lot of desire to solve certain problems that are obviously beyond the full responsibility of each of us, but together we can look for an alternative to put a end to these conflicts,” he said.





“Yesterday’s experience was simply fantastic. I’m really amazed and believing in your words and what was treated privately between us”, he added.

At the meeting, topics such as environmental preservation and defense of the democratic regime were discussed. Bolsonaro once again raised suspicions about the elections in Brazil and said he would leave the Presidency of the Republic “in a democratic way” in the event of an eventual defeat in this year’s elections.

Bolsonaro also told the President of the United States that Brazil feels its sovereignty over the Amazon is threatened. The Brazilian Chief Executive assured the American that the government does its best to preserve the forest and does not disrespect the country’s environmental legislation.



