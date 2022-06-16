See what changes with the new rule

Find out more about this benefit for mothers, how it is calculated and the length of time off.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The House of Representatives Social Security and Family Commission approved a new rule related to maternity leave. The measure determines how maximum period 30 days for the payment of the benefit, from the date of request made by the applicant.

The text under analysis intends to modify the Social Security Benefits Law. It is worth remembering that the benefit of maternity pay is paid by Social Security for 120 days, between 28 days prior to delivery and the date of birth.

The legislation provides for the first payment to be made within 45 days, after the request for domestic workers, special insured persons, individual taxpayers, independent workers and unemployed insured persons.

According to Bill 10.021/18, if the deadline is not fulfilled, the payment will be granted automatically, without prejudice to the verification carried out by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Currently, there are no consequences for the INSS in the event of any delays. According to Senator Telmário Mota (Pros-RR), creator of the proposal, the main objective is precisely to combat the slowness of the INSS in circumstances like these.

The proposal is in the conclusive phase and awaits the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro.

How is maternity leave calculated?

The value of this benefit is calculated according to the last 12 contribution payments. Workers with a formal contract will not have their salary reduced during the period of leave. The maximum ceiling for maternity pay is R$ 6,433.57 and the minimum corresponds to a minimum wage (R$ 1,212). The INSS is responsible for making the payments.

To request or find out more information about maternity leave, just access the government’s official website.

How long is the maternity leave leave?

The following deadlines for removal are established:

120 days in the case of childbirth;

120 days in the case of adoption of a minor or judicial custody;

120 days in the case of stillbirth (death of the fetus inside the uterus or at the time of delivery);

14 days in the case of spontaneous or legal abortion (rape or risk of death for the mother).

Finally, for workers with a formal contract, the deadlines can be extended, if the contracting company has joined the federal government’s Empresa Cidadã program.

Image: Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com