Selena Gomez says she was embarrassed after photographing for the album cover

Selena Gomez is always honest about her feelings and issues that affect her mental health. The singer participated in a conversation circle with comedy actresses, promoted by the website The Hollywood Reporterand revealed that he felt uncomfortable with the album cover “revival“, 2015. The singer posed nude for the album’s booklet.

“I did an album cover and I was really embarrassed after I did it. I had to work through those feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on.”, reported the singer. “And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.”continued.

“And I’m not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It might be for me”concluded Selena.

The album “revival” adds Selena’s more sexual hits, “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself.”

Overexposure in the media

Today, Selena Gomez remains very famous, but in a much more discreet way comparing the way it was between 2015 and 2020. His relationships, crises and breakups were much exposed by the media. Everyone was chasing after details of her relationship with Justin bieber. That didn’t change when they broke up and then he started dating The Weeknd. She was the focus of gossip pages.

A few years later, she gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter and talked about that time. For her, although it was very difficult, it was a learning moment.

“It was necessary for me to go through these things. I still had a lot of soul knowledge to have. By no means, I don’t have my life planned out, but I know that during that time I was learning a lot about myself. I was, you know, obviously going through a very difficult breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I going and what is going to happen?”he reflected.

Selena Gomez came to say that doesn’t identify with the songs he released at that time, as it would be more like a label imposition. In the midst of it all, he had the personal issues that turned his life into a hurricane.

She added: “It was just all these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of started – I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney issues. It was really very difficult.”

In the end, the lesson was learned: