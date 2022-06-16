Serie A giant covers Grêmio and makes a high proposal for Lucas Leiva

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Latest from Grêmio: Renato returning, Luan, Lucas Leiva and more

Botafogo-RJ entered the competition strongly to hire midfielder Lucas Leiva, created by Grêmio, counting on the financial power of its owner, John Textor, the club made an almost irrefutable proposal to the player. According to information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer from Rádio Guaíba, the contract offered would last four years and a salary of around R$700,000 per month.

Tricolor Gaucho bets on the player’s desire

Grêmio has no way to cover the offer from Botafogo, however, the club bets on the athlete’s desire to stay in Porto Alegre and wear the Tricolor shirt again. Last Tuesday night (14), by videoconference, President Romildo Bolzan Junior met with Lucas Leiva and heard from the athlete that he wants to return to Grêmio and that he will strive for a positive outcome.

It could be the last big proposal of Lucas Leiva’s career

The question is what is the limit of the efforts that the midfielder is willing to make, Tricolor offers R$ 350 thousand in salary and a contract until the end of 2024, a proposal much lower than that of the carioca club. The player would have to give up a significant amount, perhaps Botafogo’s proposal will be the last at this financial level in his career.

Dream alive! Grêmio prepares new proposal for Lucas Leiva

The direction of Grêmio established until next Friday (18) as a limit to resolve the situation with the steering wheel. With the negotiation window approaching, the club needs to be focused on the possibilities that may arise.