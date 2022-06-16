SSD for notebook: check out 07 options to turbocharge your machine

The easiest and fastest way to improve the performance and performance of your notebook or desktop computer is to install an SSD. ssolid state Drive is the evolution of HDs (Hard Drives or Hard Disks). They are physically smaller and thinner, impact resistant, have no mechanical parts and, most importantly, are at least 10 times faster than traditional hard drives.

If you’ve ever changed your old HD to an SSD you know very well what I’m talking about. The speed and performance gains are noticeable to anyone. If you want to know a little more about the differences between HDs and SSDs, you can read the article below:

Why is SSD better than HD?

However, the large number of brands and models of SSDs offered in the market can confuse more lay users. Are they all good? Do I buy SATA or M.2 SSD? These and other questions can end up making you put off buying an SSD for your laptop.

With that in mind, we decided to make a list of 07 great SSD options for notebooks that you can buy today on the internet. Below you can see the models and why they are so good.

01. Kingston A400

the SSD Kingston A400 is the gateway to the world of solid state disks. If you’ve never used an SSD in your life and also don’t have a lot of money to invest in a high-end or mid-range model, maybe the A400 is the best choice. This is one of the most popular SSDs on the market.

The most common format is in SATA 3but there are models also in the M.2 format, which is more compact. This SSD is up to 10x faster than a traditional HD. Your Read rate reaches 500MB/s and yours recording rate reaches a maximum of 320MB/s.

Kingston sells models with capacities ranging from 120GB to 1.92TB. The model with 240 GB of capacity has prices ranging from BRL 190 to BRL 230 at major retailers. It’s one of the best value for money you can find in SSDs.

02. SanDisk SSD Plus

THE SanDisk is a well-known and trusted brand when it comes to SSDs. The brand sells very decent models, with fair prices and acceptable read and write speeds for the average user.

O SanDisk SSD Plus uses the SATA 3 interface and is sold in a form factor 2.5 inches. In addition, it has models with capacities ranging from 240GB to 2TB. THE Sequential read rate is 530MB/s and the sequential write rate is 440MB/s.

The model with 240 GB of capacity has prices ranging from R$260 to R$310 at major retailers. It is also a great option to purchase as your first SSD.

03. Crucial BX500

O Crucial SSD BX500 is a very interesting option of storage based on SATA III. It has options ranging from 240GB to 2TB in the market. Its read/write ratio is well balanced. To read the data on the flash memory chips it reaches a speed of 540 MB/s. As for recording, it reaches a speed of 500 MB/s.

In other words, for a regular user, it’s a good size. With this SSD he will be able to give a new life to your notebook, increasing the opening speed of programs and reducing the startup time of the operating system.

Taking into account the model with 480 GB of capacity, its price varies between R$ 490 and R$ 580 in Brazilian ecommerce.

04. Western Digital WD-Green SN350

THE Western Digital is another well-known brand in the world of SSDs. For this post we chose the model WD Green SN350which we consider to be excellent value for money.

Because it uses the M.2 2280 format, it is very compact and can be installed in an NVMe slot. Therefore, it becomes up to 4 times faster than an SSD that uses SATA interface. The performance of this SSD is also not to be thrown away. He manages to achieve 2400MB/s read rate is 900MB/s write rate.

Another difference is the free program SSD Dashboard. This software allows the user to monitor space availability, drive performance, temperature and other important parameters. It is sold in models ranging from 240GB to 2TB.

The price of the 480 GB model, for example, ranges from R$310 to R$370 at major retailers.

05. Kingston NV1

the SSD Kingston NV1 is specially designed for ultrabooks and thinner notebooks. Generally, this type of device does not support 2.5-inch SSDs. So the way is to use the M.2 NVMe options.

The performance of this SSD doesn’t disappoint either. He hits a 2,100MB/s read rate is 1700MB/s write rate. In this way, it is up to 3 to 4 times faster than a SATA-based SSD and 15 times faster than a traditional HD.

In addition, the Kingston NV1 uses less power, generates less heat, and provides faster loading times for your operating system and programs. The model with 500 GB of capacity has prices ranging from R$330 to R$400 at online retailers.

06. Western Digital WD_Black SN750

O WD_Black SN750 SSD is a great choice for anyone wanting a top-of-the-line storage unit. It’s made for gamers and professionals who want to get the most out of their notebooks.

Western Digital uses 3D NAND technology in flash memory chips. With this, they were able to increase capacity without increasing the physical size of the component. Another interesting differential of the WD_Black SN750 is that it comes with a very nice and sophisticated heatsink. But, if you want to make the purchase a little cheaper, you can opt for the version without heatsink.

The read rate achieved by this SSD is 3100 MB/s and the write rate is 1600 MB/s. In large retailers, the price of this SSD varies between R$ 580 to R$ 680. It is a little more expensive, but it is certainly worth it.

07. Samsung 970 EVO Plus

the SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus is for those looking for above-average performance. This SSD is equipped with the latest V-NAND Flash memory chips and some technologies that optimize the performance of this component.

The new nickel controller phoenix and the technology Intelligent TurboWrite cause this SSD to reach a 3,500MB/s sequential read rate is an incredible 2,300 MB/s write rate. If you work in video editing, photography or 3D modeling you know that having an SSD this fast speeds up your workflow.

O 970 EVO Plus is sold in M.2 NVMe format and uses the PCIe 3.0 interface. In addition, the SSD has a cooling system that always keeps it at optimal operating temperatures.

The price of the model with 250 GB of capacity varies between R$ 470 and R$ 550. If you want more capacity, you can opt for the model with 500 GB, whose price varies between R$ 640 and R$ 760 at major retailers.

Conclusion

What’s up? What did you think of the SSD options we indicated above? There are models for all tastes, pockets and needs. Is there a model or brand that you admire? So comment below which SSD you think would be a great upgrade for a notebook!