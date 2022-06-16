‘Stranger Things’ and Netflix’s MOST POPULAR Series Still Streaming on the Platform

the fourth season of Stranger Things continues to give what to talk about among the fans. This was the strategy that Netflix devised when leaving the last two episodes of the most recent year put away for July 1st. That is, with the first seven episodes having been released on May 27, fans are having more than a month to get tired of talking and speculating about the outcome that awaits them. But don’t think that it will end there, as a fifth year is already confirmed – probably for a premiere in 2023.

With that in mind, and the hype generated by the fourth season of this series that is very dear to the fans, which is undoubtedly one of the great “silver of the house” on Netflix, we thought we would bring you an interesting fact, presenting the ten most popular series on the platform, that are still active. That is, that are still on the air being shown, and promise new seasons soon – to continue bringing more and more audience to Netflix. After all, not only canceled series in the first season can live a streaming platform. And Netflix collects hits as we will see below. Check it out below.

We started with a recent success of the company. Based on the author’s juvenile fantasy book series Leigh Bardugothe debut of Shadow and Bones took place on April 23, 2021 – which makes the program one of the newest to hit the fans’ taste. Unlike many ambitious series, Shadow and Bones managed to captivate not only fans of the original work, but also new followers with a plot of magic and fantasy similar to the universe of Harry Potter. The program thus guaranteed a second year that will be released in 2022. The story presents a post-apocalyptic world taken over by supernatural forces of darkness. Only a young girl can be the salvation, Alina Starkov (revelation role Jessie Mei Li), capable of evoking a strong light within itself. In the cast, the most famous face is that of Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan. The series was created by Eric Heissererscreenwriter of The arrival and bird box.

Here we have another recent series from the most popular platform teeth. Truth be told, Netflix strives to work its series in all genres, ensuring programs for all types of audiences and tastes. So, while the first item on the list is aimed at children and teenagers who are aficionados of fantasy, this upcoming series has fallen in love with female audiences of all ages. Launched on October 2, 2020, the program is driven by the young woman’s charisma lily collins. She lives the title character, marketing specialist, she gets her dream job and leaves for Paris to take care of social media for a luxury company. Emily in Paris is described as a light series and this is the main draw for viewers. The second season is still fresh, having premiered on December 22, 2021, but a third is still promised for 2022. As if that weren’t enough, a fourth season is also already guaranteed. creation is by Darren Starthe same as Barred at the Ball (1990) and sex and the city (1998).

Now one of the most creative and subversive programs on the platform arrives on the list. Created by comedian Amy Poehler and by the protagonist herself Natasha Lyonnethe series plays with the subgenre of time repetitionimmortalized by the film Bill Murray, time spell (1993). This is the basic concept to understand the program. in the plot, Lyonne lives Nadia Vulvokov, a young woman of Russian descent who, when leaving her own birthday party, ends up having an accident and dying. To her surprise, she returns to exactly the same spot at the party at night, and so must constantly avoid her fateful fate – which keeps happening at every turn. The series premiered in February 2019, and the second year is still making quite a splash on the platform, having been released on April 20th of this year. Season 2’s plot sees the character this time altering time and going back to the 1980s. With huge ratings and popularity, and rave reviews from critics, we’re sure Russian doll will continue, although it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Romantic period dramas are back in a big way and we can say that they are at the height of their popularity, thanks to shows like Downton Abbey and The Crown. The latest to ride this wave of British kings, queens and courts It is bridgertoncreation of Chris Van Dusenproducer of hits like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. One of the elements that made the program fall in popular taste was the inclusion of a lot of representation in its narrative, with black actors starring in roles that are outside the standard (that is, roles of slaves or servants), and forming interracial couples in the central novels. The series is based on the books by Julia Quinn and with each season, the focus shifts to a member of the title family, and their amorous misadventures with someone of another ethnicity. bridgerton premiered on December 25, 2020 and was so successful that, in addition to the second being released on March 25 of this year, two more seasons are already scheduled – so far.

Okay, here we cheat, but just a little bit. It turns out that Snake Kai It’s not technically a Netflix series. That is, it is not an original program by the company and only one distributed by it. The series is produced by Sony Television and when it premiered there in 2018, it was available on the Youtube Red platform (Premion). It was from the second year that Snake Kai migrated to Netflix. But what matters is that since then Netflix has become the home of Johnny, Daniel and the whole gang in this sequel to Karate Kid. The success was immediate and won over both old and new fans. The fourth season premiered in the new year on December 31, 2021, and the fifth is scheduled for release on September 9 this year.

Speaking of series that unveil the British court, the most successful of all time has just reached the list, as the fifth most popular series on Netflix still on air. The Crownhowever, has a special flavor, as it tells the real story of the trajectory of the Queen Elizabeth II, lived by several actresses throughout the seasons. The series is one of the oldest on the list, having premiered six years ago, in 2016. Created by Peter Morganscreenwriter of historical dramas such as The Queen (2006), The Last King of Scotland (2006) and Frost/Nixon (2008), the program has already aired four seasons until 2020. In this last year with Elizabeth II being lived by the Oscar winner Olivia Colmanand the young Emma Corrin in the role of Princess Diana. The fifth season is promised for November this year, and the hit series already has a sixth year in the works.

Netflix may have had a bad time with the premiere of Jupiter’s Legacya series that intended to face the the boys (from rival Amazon), but ended up canceled in its first season. But the #1 streaming platform already had its own hit superhero show, which is doing great, thank you. Having made her debut on February 15, 2019, The Umbrella Academy was created by Steve Blackman (fargo, legion and Altered Carbon) and Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist), and is the adaptation of the cult comics by Gerard Way and the Brazilian Gabriel Bá. The plot is something of a subversion of the X-Men, with a mentor adopting six super-powered children and raising them as his own. In adulthood, such a mentor dies, and now it’s up to them, each with a different power, to adapt to this new reality. The Oscar-nominated actor stands out among the cast. Elliot Page. The long-awaited third season premieres very soon, on June 22, 2022.

Coming to the podium with the silver medal is Netflix’s most successful comedy series today: sex education. Also having premiered in 2019, the program is created by the young Laurie Nunn, and addresses the sex lives of young Brits in a very honest and candid way. in the plot, Butterfield Wing (The Invention of Hugo Cabret) lives Otis, a shy and repressed boy, who by irony of fate is the son of a renowned sex therapist (role of Gillian AndersonScully from X file). Gradually, the boy becomes the sexual counselor of his school, taking for himself what he learns from living with his mother. In the cast too, the revelation of Emma Mackeywho this year starred in the thriller film death on the nile. The third season of the show aired in September of last year, and the fourth is expected soon.

Third series in a row to debut in the year 2019 – which proved to be a very fruitful year for Netflix. Now coming in at number two as the second most popular Netflix series still running, we have another hit adaptation by the company, of the sensational books by Andrzej Sapkowski. Medieval fantasy adventure, in the best style Lord of the Rings and game of Throneswe can say that The Witcher is the third most successful audiovisual production of the genre, after the two mentioned. Despite this, fans should know more about this story due to the games that have become a phenomenon among fans, including the actor Henry Cavillwho as a fan struggled to take The Witcher to the screens, in addition to securing the leading role of Geralt of Rivia. The series was created by Lauren Schmidtfrom the series demolisher on Netflix. The Witcher aired its second season in December last year, and of course it already has a third season scheduled.

It’s not for anyone. You can roll the drums. The most popular series on Netflix, that is, the most beloved by Netflix fans, continues to be Stranger Things – the definitive flagship of the number 1 streaming platform. The creation of the brothers duffer hit its target squarely, guaranteeing gold for the company. We know that the series continues its fourth season on July 1st, when it ends with the last two episodes. And that, in addition, has already secured its fifth year. Now, do you really think that Netflix will end there with its biggest product and the golden goose? At a time when studios pull out of their hats derivatives of works such as Lord of the Rings, game of Thrones, Harry Potter and even Hunger Gamesdo not be surprised if after the closing of Stranger ThingsNetflix come up with some derivative.

We could not finish the article without including the recent phenomenon round 6. If we are to measure by the ratings, this series is said to be the biggest show on Netflix of all time – which has become the most watched on the platform. But here, we use a different analysis. The popularity of all the programs featured on the list was taken from the number of reviews that motivated users of the biggest movie website on the net, IMBD. Using this method as a parameter, Stranger Things is, untouchably, number one, but round 6 wouldn’t do badly, positioning itself in third place, below The Witcherbut above sex education. Furthermore, here we still have another barrier, with this series, as well as Snake Kai, not being a Netflix original production, just one distributed by the company. And well, as we had already cheated a little bit by including Snake Kai in the list, we thought it would be good to insert round 6 as a bonus – but without leaving this South Korean phenomenon out. The unusual and creative plot aroused the interest of Greeks and Trojans, with a narrative that shows deadly competition as entertainment for rich and powerful gamblers. Of course, a second season is already guaranteed.

