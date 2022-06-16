Strawberry Supermoon impresses and delights people in Brazil and around the world – Photos

THE strawberry supermoon appeared on Tuesday night (14th) and Wednesday morning (15th) in the sky of Brazil and many countries around the world. 14% larger and 30% brighter, Earth’s natural satellite delighted people who stopped to see the phenomenon. In the photo, you can see the moon in the city of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul
Beautiful image of the Strawberry Supermoon in Porto Alegre. The phenomenon is so named because it coincides with the strawberry harvest period in the northern hemisphere.
In this beautiful black and white image, the Strawberry Moon shows its grandeur in Santo André, Grande ABC region, in São Paulo
In the south of São Paulo it was also possible to see all the beauty of the Strawberry Supermoon
Superlua gave a show in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night
In the photo, the satellite generated a spectacular image at the Temple of Poseidon in Athens, Greece.
Americans checked out the beautiful moon in Los Angeles, California
The Supermoon over the sea in Miami, Florida
Photo in Miami, where people stopped to observe the Strawberry Supermoon phenomenon
In Singapore, the Supermoon yielded this beautiful photo
In Skopje, a city in North Macedonia, the Supermoon also shone brightly.