Strawberry Supermoon impresses and delights people in Brazil and around the world – Photos

  • THE strawberry supermoon appeared on Tuesday night (14th) and Wednesday morning (15th) in the sky of Brazil and many countries around the world. 14% larger and 30% brighter, Earth’s natural satellite delighted people who stopped to see the phenomenon. In the photo, you can see the moon in the city of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul

    Diogo Zanatta/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

  • Beautiful image of the Strawberry Supermoon in Porto Alegre. The phenomenon is so named because it coincides with the strawberry harvest period in the northern hemisphere.

    Jorge Guerino Lansarin/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

  • In this beautiful black and white image, the Strawberry Moon shows its grandeur in Santo André, Grande ABC region, in São Paulo

    Alex Fernandes/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

  • In the south of São Paulo it was also possible to see all the beauty of the Strawberry Supermoon

    Alexandre Maretti/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

  • Superlua gave a show in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night

    Rodney Costa/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

  • In the photo, the satellite generated a spectacular image at the Temple of Poseidon in Athens, Greece.

    Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP – 06.14.2022

  • Americans checked out the beautiful moon in Los Angeles, California

    Frederic J. Brown/AFP – 05.15.2022

  • The Supermoon over the sea in Miami, Florida

    Chandan Khanna/AFP – 06.15.2022

  • Photo in Miami, where people stopped to observe the Strawberry Supermoon phenomenon

    Chandan Khanna/AFP – 06.15.2022

  • In Singapore, the Supermoon yielded this beautiful photo

    Roslan Rahman/AFP – 06.15.2022

  • In Skopje, a city in North Macedonia, the Supermoon also shone brightly.

    Robert Atanasovski/AFP – 06.14.2022

