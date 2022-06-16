Strawberry Supermoon impresses and delights people in Brazil and around the world – Photos

THE strawberry supermoon appeared on Tuesday night (14th) and Wednesday morning (15th) in the sky of Brazil and many countries around the world. 14% larger and 30% brighter, Earth’s natural satellite delighted people who stopped to see the phenomenon. In the photo, you can see the moon in the city of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul Diogo Zanatta/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

Beautiful image of the Strawberry Supermoon in Porto Alegre. The phenomenon is so named because it coincides with the strawberry harvest period in the northern hemisphere. Jorge Guerino Lansarin/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

In this beautiful black and white image, the Strawberry Moon shows its grandeur in Santo André, Grande ABC region, in São Paulo Alex Fernandes/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

In the south of São Paulo it was also possible to see all the beauty of the Strawberry Supermoon Alexandre Maretti/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

Superlua gave a show in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night Rodney Costa/Estadão Content – 06.14.2022

In the photo, the satellite generated a spectacular image at the Temple of Poseidon in Athens, Greece. Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP – 06.14.2022

Americans checked out the beautiful moon in Los Angeles, California Frederic J. Brown/AFP – 05.15.2022

The Supermoon over the sea in Miami, Florida Chandan Khanna/AFP – 06.15.2022

Photo in Miami, where people stopped to observe the Strawberry Supermoon phenomenon Chandan Khanna/AFP – 06.15.2022

In Singapore, the Supermoon yielded this beautiful photo Roslan Rahman/AFP – 06.15.2022