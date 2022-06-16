Tales of the Walking Dead, the newest spinoff series from the universe The Walking Dead, won premiere date AMC American: August 14.

As reported by Deadline, the network also revealed several photos from the series, showing stars like Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Jessie T. Usher and Parker Posey in its chapters. Check it out below.

Tales of the Walking Dead | Spin-off with Terry Crews gets date and photos 1 out of 7

Tales of the Walking Dead will have an anthological structure – that is, it will tell an isolated story of the zombie apocalypse in each of its six episodes of the first season. Some well-known characters, such as Morton’s Alpha, will reappear in the series.

Channing Powellscreenwriter in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, serves as showrunner for the anthology. There is still no confirmation of the premiere in Brazil of the new series.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.