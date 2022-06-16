Tesla turns off autopilot before accidents

Several accidents involving Tesla cars are being investigated in the US. The National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that at least 16 of the company’s cars turned off their autopilot system less than a second before the collision.

She also identified a very strange behavior: Teslas entering crash sites where emergency personnel were already present.

This week, NHTSA announced that it is expanding the investigation into Elon Musk’s company vehicles.

Everything seems to be a strategy to avoid legal risks. If, at the time of the accident, the car was not controlled by the system, it would not be the company’s fault. It seems like a childish maneuver. Similar to some tweets by its CEO.

I say this because I assume that this type of action is easily discovered by the vehicle’s digital history. If all decisions during the event were made on autopilot, even if it is turned off in the milliseconds before the crash, would this technicality be taken into account by any judge? I doubt it very much.

If this situation is confirmed, there is a whole ethical debate surrounding the case.

However, there is another discussion: should the manufacturer be responsible for the accident?

Car manufacturers are not responsible for accidents, but if the accident is caused by a manufacturing error, then yes.

The problem is that when we talk about autonomous cars and their millions of lines of code and the black box that involves an artificial intelligence system, this situation is much more complex to analyze.

In defense of Tesla, it is necessary to understand that the car is not 100% autonomous. The company is working on a fully standalone version, but it is still in beta.

For those who don’t understand the nomenclature: the company makes it clear to anyone who is testing this version that the driver must remain alert, as the car can do the wrong thing at the worst moment.

Another relevant point. We know that the human being is a disgrace in many situations. And one of them is precisely in the direction of objects with wheels that weigh a few tons and travel at tens of kilometers per hour.

Having autonomous cars will be good for society and they will not be born overnight.

Tesla cannot have a safe-conduct for everything, but it also cannot have a legal risk that prevents it from innovating.

What is the fine-tuning of this? What’s the limit? What can, what can’t? This is a long discussion that society should participate in.

Transit agencies around the world don’t seem to be ready for this, but it’s time we had this conversation.