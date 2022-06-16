Tevez receives offer to coach Rosario Central, Argentina | international football

Carlos Tevez should not be away from football for long. The former striker, who recently announced his retirement, has received an offer to be the new coach of Argentina’s Rosario Central. The information is from the newspaper “Olé”.

Tevez officially announces retirement from the pitch: “I’ve given everything I had”

1 of 1 Tevez in the days of Boca Juniors — Photo: Reuters Tevez in the days of Boca Juniors – Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, the club lost coach Leandro Somoza, who left the position dissatisfied with the lack of reinforcements for the squad. Rosario wasted no time: Vice President Ricardo Carloni met with Tévez to offer him the post.

The 38-year-old former Boca Juniors striker announced his retirement 10 days ago. At the time, he revealed his desire to be a coach and stated that he would like to start as soon as possible.

– I’m going to be a coach, I made this decision. I’ve been working on a project with my brothers for several months now. I’m very excited. I can start now,” Tevez said.

Tévez’s last official match was on May 31, 2021, when Boca was eliminated by Racing in the Argentine League Cup. Despite this, the former striker only announced his retirement more than a year later.