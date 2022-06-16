The Alien Invasion Movie on Netflix Everyone Is Watching

In recent years, several adaptations aimed at the alien invasion genre have been released. While some of them are quite dubious, one of them caught the attention of fans of the genre. On the edge of tomorrowstars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

With a name cast, On the edge of tomorrow It has an interesting plot, with several twists and lots of action. In this way, we have everything a film of this genre needs. The film was originally released in 2014, and is an adaptation of the light novel. Ōru Yū Nīdo Izu Kiruby Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

Well, if you like movies of this genre, here’s everything you need to know.

The history of On the edge of tomorrow

On the edge of tomorrow tells us that, an alien race has reached the earth through a relentless attack. With that, no military unit in the world can kill this race. Major William Cage is a renowned officer and ends up being launched on a suicide mission. That way, the soldier is killed in minutes, although he is thrown into a time loop.

As a result, he is forced to live the same brutal combat indefinitely. The consequence is that he ends up fighting and dying several times. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to face opponents with increasing skill.

Until one day, he meets the warrior Rita Vrataski. The military also learns to face enemies. As Cage and Vrataski fight the aliens, they too are one step closer to defeating the enemy.

On the edge of tomorrow is available on Netflix.

The Cast: Who’s in the movie?

As we mentioned earlier, one of the positive points for the film is precisely its cast. Starting with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. The acting duo play Cage and Vrataski respectively. However, it is not just these actors who participate in the film.

The film also features Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong and Tony Way. The film is also directed by Doug Liman. In turn, the script is signed by Christopher McQuarrie and Jez Butterworth;

What did the critics think of On the edge of tomorrow?

Among the films of the genre, On the edge of tomorrow It is one of the best rated by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the film has a 91% approval rating. This rating was obtained from more than 300 reviews published during its release. The critical consensus stated:

“Exciting, well-acted, funny and intelligent, Edge of Tomorrow offers amusing proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of supporting the brunt of a blockbuster action thriller.”

In turn, the public was not left behind. The film also garnered a 90% approval rating from viewers. In other words, the film managed to please both the “Greeks” and the “Trojans”. Based on over 100,000 reviews, the public consensus reads:

“This is an original concept of a film that is so well interleaved with all the background details that there is. An alien invasion with time loop capability, I would say, flawless. And the stakes in the end are good. Very good adaptation of the novel and the manga.”

However, we emphasize that the ideal is to watch On the edge of tomorrow, on Netflix, to draw their own conclusions. Check out a trailer:

Of course, you will also like:

> ‘Round 6’ (Squid Game) has great news about season 2 on Netflix

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil, also via Youtube.