The Mummy: ‘Harry Potter’ actor talks about the film and says: ‘It’s one of my favorites’

The Mummy franchise, starring Brendan Fraser, became one of the great classics of the 90’s and early 2000’s. Many still fondly remember the caricatured character played by the actor. One of them is Daniel Radcliffeinterpreter of the little wizard “Harry Potter” at the movies.

During an interview with the New York Times, the star talked about his work on “Lost City” and also mentioned the 1999 classic, claiming to be one of his favorites.

“’Romancing the Stone’ is obviously a great point of comparison, and also the first ‘Mumia’ movie with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. This is one of my favorite movies, and it feels like a classic adventure movie where you’re rooting for the characters and rooting for the relationship, but it’s also that slightly elevated world where even in deadly and dangerous moments, people are still being playful and funny each other. with others, and that’s a delight.”said Daniel.

“A lone novelist on a book tour with her cover model is caught up in a kidnapping attempt that takes them both on a ferocious jungle adventure.”, reveals the synopsis of “Lost City”, also starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.