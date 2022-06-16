The True Story of the Preserved Body of the “Masturbator of Pompeii”

The fame of the “masturbator of Pompeii” is one that few of us would like to carry to posterity at the moment of death. In the year 79 BC, this ancient Roman city was incinerated and buried by the ash of Vesuvius, a volcano in the Gulf of Naples, petrifying the bodies of more than 1,000 inhabitants at the time of the eruption.

The man in question, whose figure was shaped in a very suggestive position, with his hand closed in a gripping position at groin level, can still be seen in the same location and pose he was in 2,000 years ago. In 2017, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii shared the infamous image on Instagram, which immortalized the figure in a meme. What does science, however, have to say about him?

One of the images painted in the Lupanar de Pompeii, a brothel now open as a tourist attraction in the city (Image: Wknight94/CC-BY-3.0)

Pompeii, the wanton city

Any tourist visiting Pompeii is stunned by what he sees: the place is known for being surprisingly liberal, with penile figures carved into countless floors and walls, some hanging invitingly over stoves and doors. Despite the stories that they would be a kind of guide to help you get to the brothels, the truth is that the penis represented luck and protection to the ancient Romans.

But that doesn’t exempt the city from having famous and very frequented brothels. At the time, prostitution was not only legal, it was the social norm for men—and some wealthy women—who appeared in such establishments frequently. Sexual behavior was seen as something natural, like eating or defecating. There were rules to its practice, of course, but sex was taken much more naturally, an immutable aspect of life.

The Lupanar de Pompeia, by the way, is a brothel that is currently open, excavated in 1862 — only functioning as a tourist curiosity, of course. Its two floors are full of lewd inscriptions, like Hic ego puellas fines futui (“a lot of girls had sex here”) and Felix bene futuis (“Lucky, you’ll have a good fuck”). In addition, drawings show how well the Romans were aware of the most creative positions.

And the man with the member in his hands?

With sex and penises so well regarded in the ancient city, so was the famous Pompeii masturbator protecting his cock, or having fun with it? According to science, the truth is sadder. The man in question died in a hot pyroclastic flow—seriously—a volcanic heat that boils blood, can blow heads off, and causes body limbs to flex, both on impact and after death.

Many of the bodies, in addition to the alleged self-indulgence, were found in awkward positions, as if gripping or groping something. It is very likely that he did not die in the exact pose he was found in, revealing the tragic nature of the millennial event.

More than a curiosity, the volcanic disaster provides us with an unparalleled window into the ancient world. The cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, also victims of pyroclastic flows, continue to be points of academic and tourist interest for anyone interested in human history and sexuality — and their secrets are far from being fully discovered.

