The Walking Dead actor reports anxiety for the premiere of the spinoff focused on Negan

On twitter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan talked about returning to play Negan in Isle of the Deada spin-off of The Walking Dead.

“Nice. Here’s what I’m going to say about Isle of the Dead, I’m VERY excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as Negan. I can’t tell you how excited I am to work with you. Lauren Cohan. We read the season, it will blow your minds. I repeat, IT WILL BLOW THEIR MINDS.”

the first season of Isle of the Dead is produced by Eli Jorné and will have six episodes. The premiere is scheduled for 2023 on the AMC channel. The story shows Negan and Maggie trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic New York.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan played Negan in The Walking Dead as of the sixth season, he started as a cameo and became a regular character.

He was a physical education teacher and car salesman who was traumatized by the death of his wife Lucille. He often uses a baseball bat that is named after his wife.

Lauren Cohan appeared as a recurring character in the second season and from the third she became a regular. Maggie started out as an innocent girl, but soon became strong after joining Rick Grimes’ group.

Maggie harbors great resentment towards Negan for killing her husband Glenn Rhee.

Cohan’s comments

In an interview with ComicBook, Lauren Cohan revealed that Isle of the Dead emerged from separate spin-offs for Maggie and Negan.

“I know there were always three, maybe four options for how Maggie would end up in a spin-off. I think this story that Eli Jorné created, which is what we’re going to film for the first season of Isle of the Dead, was really powerful and such an interesting way for fans to see these characters continue.”

AMC describes the series as follows: “In Isle of the Dead, the characters of Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland. The crumbling city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world. full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

