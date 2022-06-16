The Walking Dead’s New Series ‘Blows Heads,’ Says Actor

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Negan on The Walking Dead (Photo: Disclosure/AMC)

Isle of the Dead is the new series of The Walking Dead and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, aka Negan, is excited about the production.

On Twitter, the actor promised that the series will ‘blow heads’. He said he was beyond excited to continue The Walking Dead’s journey as Negan.

‘Here’s what I have to say about Isle of the Dead. I’m beyond excited. Excited to continue this journey as Negan. There are no words to describe my excitement to work with Lauren Cohan. We’ve read the season’s scripts, heads will explode. I repeat, blow the fuck out of their heads,’ said the actor.

Isle of the Dead, a new series derived from The Walking Dead, expected to arrive on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. Information about its launch in Brazil has not yet been revealed, but if you are going to follow in the footsteps of The Walking Dead, it must be through Star+ streaming.

Scott Gimple, director of content for TWD Universe, is responsible for overseeing the project, while the showrunner will be Eli Jorn, who also signs on as executive producer alongside the main stars, Cohan and Morgan.

There is still no release date for Isle of the Dead.

The post New The Walking Dead series of ‘Blow Heads’, says actor first appeared on Observatório do Cinema.