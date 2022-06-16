These are the worst movies in DC history!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Did you know that many of DC Comics’ productions were not to the public’s liking? Yes, even with great successes, some features are considered as the worst films ever produced by the film company. In view of this, we have prepared a list of some productions, check them out below:

Catwoman (2004)

A cosmetics company employee is murdered after discovering a dangerous secret about an anti-aging product. However, she is saved by an Egyptian cat, gaining feline powers.

Catwoman is a complete mess, containing multiple cuts, lazy script and extremely embarrassing scenes. Halle Berry even tries, but can’t do anything and is stagnant with all the incompetence of the technical team, later winning a Golden Raspberry.

Justice League of America (1997)

Imagine one of the great events in the history of DC, containing a famous group of comic books and that made an epic movie. In the plot, the meteorologist Tori gains superpowers after having an accident in the laboratory where she worked. With ridiculous looks, horrible acting and terrible direction, Justice League of America is one of the great accidents of the course of DC Comics.

SuperMan IV: The Pursuit of Peace (1994)

Characterized as cheesy, the plot portrays Superman in search of the disarmament of the United States, since he is the defender of American freedom. However, Lex Luthor plans to finish off his rival once and for all, devising an infallible plan: to clone the Man of Steel, creating the fearsome Nuclear Man.

With a completely idiotic script and scenes of embarrassment, the fourth feature was known as the worst, among the others.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Even though it is characterized by many as a good production, Viola Davis’ character forms a group with the worst villains to fight against superpowered beings. However, Cara Delavine’s character, one of the recruits, ends up discovering an artifact that makes her a major threat to everyone.

Considered as cheesy, incoherent and full of script holes, the production of Suicide Squad is yes, one of the worst features of DC Comics.