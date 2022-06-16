“They will have a key meeting”; Dracena approves, Santos makes last minute proposal and can announce 28-year-old gringo

Santos has been intensifying the market in the search for good reinforcements. Edu Dracena he is the one who conducts the negotiations and tries to find athletes who add something to the squad and also adapt to the budget made by President Andres Rueda. The former player has a good relationship with several influential businessmen and that also helps.

Last Wednesday night (15), the portal “ Ecuagol ” reported that Alvinegro Praiano formalized a proposal to hire Emmanuel Martínez, from Barcelona de Guayaquil and a meeting this Thursday (16) could advance or even confirm the departure of the attacking midfielder..

“Firm and specific proposal for the figure of Barcelona ��⚫️ Emmanuel Martínez has a formal offer from Santos ⚪⚫ ���� from Bustos According to information from @mariomendozam3el tomorrow they will have a key meeting to define their possible departure”, said the report.

The Argentine is 28 years old and has been in Alvinegro Praiano’s sights since the beginning of the year. Fabian Bustos he really likes the athlete and hopes that Santos can sign him. In the coach’s view, Martínez would arrive to compete for a position in the starting lineup and would earn a lot wearing the sacred Santos shirt.

Rueda has already approved the deal and expects the negotiations to be closed.. The purchase of the player can really happen and the gringo welcomes a move to the São Paulo club. With Lanús practically out of the picture, Santos could have a golden chance to finalize the deal.