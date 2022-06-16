This viper froze during cold front passage over rural region – News

The record of a rare blue viper wrapped around a red rose has netizens stunned around the world Assembly/R7

Not only for the fascinating color contrast, but also for portraying the beauty of an aggressive and venomous predator. Playback/Twitter/planetpng

‘Wonderfully dangerous or dangerously beautiful’ wrote one Twitter user Playback/Twitter/planetpng

‘Whatever it is, a masterpiece of nature’ Bombed at HOUR 7! ‘New Human Barbie’ raises money from fans to remove ribs Playback/Twitter/planetpng

According to the Australian Geographic website, the blue viper (insular cryptolytrops) inhabits smaller islands of Indonesia and East Timor Read more! Adult baby: Man was fired from multiple jobs for wearing diapers Playback/Twitter/planetpng

Despite being venomous, a sting of this species rarely kills a human being. Playback/Twitter/planetpng

However, this animal’s venom causes pain, swelling, necrosis, and heavy bleeding — both internally and externally. See too: Bear can be sacrificed after kicking runner’s leg Playback/Twitter/planetpng

This viper usually lives in trees and can grow up to 40 cm. They are nocturnal animals and feed on small rodents, lizards, birds and frogs. Another species of super venomous viper invaded a bathroom to give birth to 35 young. See below! Playback/Twitter/planetpng

A resident was surprised by a super venomous snake in the bathroom of the house where he lives, in the village of Kovilmedu, India. Worth the click: Smiling boy with shark stuck in his arm shocks crowd Assembly/R7

It was a Russell’s viper (Daboia russeli), considered one of the most venomous snakes on the planet Reproduction/CCBY/Saleem Hameed — August/2006

According to the Hindustan Times, as soon as he came across the snake, the man called a specialist to capture it. Read more! ‘ target=”_self”>No limits! ‘Dragon Girl’ is close to having 100% of her body tattooed Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

The snake catcher who attended the incident managed to put the viper in a bag, to release it later in an appropriate place. Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

However, 2 hours later, the super venomous snake gave birth to 35 young. See too: Sinister ‘alien’-looking creatures spotted on beach in Europe Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

The surprise was only possible because, unlike other snakes that lay eggs and hatch, the Russell’s viper is ovoviviparous: the species’ mothers harbor the eggs internally, until the embryos are ready to hatch. Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

The Indian publication reminds that the puppies are already born highly venomous Worth the click: Sinister ‘alien’-looking creatures spotted on beach in Europe Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

Even so, the reptilian family was safely relocated to a forest. Meanwhile, in the US, a young woman discovered that she had been bitten by a viper while analyzing a video on her cell phone. Understand next! Reproduction/Twitter/mannar_mannan

The young woman above was hospitalized after being bitten by a viper. However, she only discovered that she had been a victim of the venomous reptile by analyzing a video she recorded on her cell phone. Read more! The underground city where 1 million people live without natural light Assembly/R7

In an interview with Fox 26, student Paris Montgomery explained that she trained stunts on a trampoline, in the backyard of the house where she lives in Huffman, Texas (USA) Playback/Video/FOX 26

When taking off one of the sneakers next to the device, she did not notice the presence of the viper See too: Woman arrested for sawing off her own hand to win millionaire insurance Playback/Video/FOX 26

According to experts, a copper-headed moccasin snake, which bit the young woman when it felt threatened Playback/Video/FOX 26

At first, Paris did not realize what had really happened. But the situation became serious: ‘I started to limp and I couldn’t touch my foot’, he recalls. Worth the click: Macabre! Man arrested after sleeping next to wife’s corpse Playback/Video/FOX 26

At first, Tracy Montgomery, the girl’s mother, thought her daughter had been bitten by a bee or spider. Playback/Video/FOX 26

‘I put on some bicarbonate of soda and it got even worse,’ says Tracy Read more! Man ‘fascinated by pain’ faced 400 hours of tattooing Playback/Video/FOX 26

As Paris’s leg continued to swell, the family decided to call an ambulance. When trying to explain what could have happened, the young woman remembered the video on her cell phone. Playback/Video/FOX 26

‘When we zoomed in, we saw that it was a snakebite,’ said the girl’s mother. Thus, after identifying the viper species, the student received four doses of antivenom and recovered from the painful experience. See also: Woman does sensual dance on top of husband’s coffin and shocks the web

Playback/Video/FOX 26