“Thor” Director Praises Christian Bale: Best Marvel Villain







Photo: Disclosure / Marvel / Modern Popcorn

Christian Bale’s transformation into a Marvel villain appears to have met with complete approval. In an interview shared by Fandango’s Erik Davis on social media, the director of “Thor: Love and Thunder” revealed that the former Batman had “the best audience tests among all Marvel villains.”

Bale plays Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who first appeared in the comics in early 2013, in an arc that was a hit with Thor’s readers.

Gorr grew up on an unnamed barren planet. When his mother, mate and children died, he came to believe that the gods could not exist and because of this he was banished by his tribe. When he discovered that the gods did exist but didn’t help those in need, he swore to kill them all.

This motivation would have been embodied with praise by Bale, who, according to Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, present in the interview, is able to convince the public to even cheer for him a little bit.

“(Bale brings) exactly what you’d expect. Nuance, complexity, depth, a certain…weirdness that I haven’t seen in the script,” Hemsworth said in the interview. “The fact is, you find yourself sympathizing or asking the same questions he’s asking, or considering ideas he comes up with. He’s not your standard evil villain.”

“You root for him at times,” Thompson agrees.

For director Taika Waititi, Bale’s portrayal made Gorr “the most likable villain we’ve ever had.” It is at this point that the person responsible for “Thor: Love and Thunder” reveals: “It was also the highest test of all Marvel villains”.

“That’s what Stan Lee was saying, right? That your trauma is what makes you a superhero or a villain,” Thompson explains. “It’s just that in the case of villains it’s unresolved. His source of pain manifests itself in villainy. And I think he captures that very well.”

To face it, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will have the support of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who resurfaces with the powers of the God of Thunder himself.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled for release on July 7 in Brazil, one day before the US release.