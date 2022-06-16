Tom Cruise will make history with Mission: Impossible 8 stunts, says editor

The editor of Mission: Impossible 8 is really excited about what Tom Cruise did in the film, and he describes his feeling in an interview.

talking to the ScreenRantEddie Hamilton says his three months in South Africa, where the final sequence of Mission: Impossible 8were insane, and guarantees that Tom Cruise did historic things there.

“I’m once again collaborating with Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie every day on this sequel to keep evolving and making it better and better and I swear some of the stuff he’s doing, I can tell you, is historic, man.” – It says Hamilton. “I’m not exaggerating. You’ll watch and you’ll see, you know, Tom did it again. He did it again. And it’s amazing to have a seat next to him, honestly.” – Completes the editor.

The editor, who also worked on Top Gun: Maverick, says this film will have the same immersive experience that the US Air Force film had for audiences.

There will be a few moments in Mission: Impossible 8 where you’ll have the same feeling of not believing you’re having that experience. You have two years left for you to see.” – It says Hamilton.

Before Mission: Impossible 8 we will see the release of Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1which hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to end Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh movie was released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎

Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with Cruise about the possibility of producing a spinoff series from the franchise in Paramount+and he dismissed the idea promptly.