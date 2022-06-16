Treated with caution, Fagner should reinforce Corinthians against Goiás | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, commented that the player still feels pain from the sprain in his right ankle and, therefore, did not call him.

Read too:

+ Vítor Pereira cites “growing pain” of boys

+ Performances: Corinthians scores against Athletico

– His injury was not a simple sprain, it was much more serious. It continues with some limitation, some pain. He is seeing if he forgets the pain. Today, in a synthetic field, I would kill him, who is still in pain in his ankle.

1 of 3 Fagner, Corinthians right-back, in training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fagner, Corinthians right-back, in training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

For the game against Goiás for the Brasileirão, at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena, the situation must be different.

– I hope it is possible to give a few minutes in the next game – completed the coach

with this game, Fagner adds 11 matches without playing. The winger played six minutes against Deportivo Cali, away from home for Libertadores, before twisting his right ankle.

Since then, Vítor Pereira has been adapting. He sometimes uses a full-back, like Rafael Ramos or João Pedro, sometimes improvises Gustavo Mantuan, and on certain occasions uses a scheme with three defenders.

+ Read more Corinthians news

For this game, the coach selected Gustavo Mantuan as a right-back. At halftime, however, he released Rafael Ramos.

2 of 3 Vítor Pereira in Athletico vs Corinthians — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Vítor Pereira in Athletico vs Corinthians — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Regarding injuries, including Fagner’s, Vítor Pereira admits the difficulties, but highlights the evolution of the players revealed at the base.

– And even so (with injuries) we continue to fight, try to fight, for the front seats. This, for me, is the merit of the whole team, the merit of the young people who are evolving, and so we are trying to grow.

In addition to Fagner, Corinthians has defender João Victor out with a sprained right ankle, midfielder Maycon with an injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh, striker Júnior Moraes due to an allergic condition, in addition to Paulinho, embezzlement for the rest of the season. season after knee surgery.

“What Raul Gustavo did is unacceptable”, points out Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!