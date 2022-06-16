Turco has support from the crowd for Atltico to beat Flamengo in Mineiro

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed expects Atltico to resume good results at home

Turkish coach Mohamed is under pressure in the Atlantic. A good part of the fans believe that the solution for the team to play well again is the dismissal of the coach. But while he remains in office, the Argentine asks for the support of the fans. The Rooster has the chance to turn around against a direct rival. The match against Flamengo will be next Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

After the goalless draw with Cear, Turco asked the fan to help Atltico win again. The coach said that the game against Flamengo is fundamental for the sequence in the season.

“This is a moment that we have to win so that the psychological is in our favor. It is a fundamental match and surely with all the support of the fans we will seek this result in our favor”, he said.

It will be three games in a row as home team for the season. Flamengo will play at Mineiro again next Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. Then the opponent will be the Fortress.

Turco Mohamed recognizes that the team needs to play well again and believes that the sequence at home will be important for the Alvinegra resumption of the season.

“We have to improve. That’s why I said that we have to go back to not conceding and win the games we have at home this week. We have three games, two with Flamengo and one with Fortaleza, and we have to be very strong as principals”, he added.