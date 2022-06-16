Turco Mohamed can be fired from Atlético-MG: “There’s no climate”

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atletico

Turco Mohamed’s situation behind the scenes at Atlético-MG is not good and, after the draw against Ceará, the climate for the coach has been a lot of pressure behind the scenes.

There is also the possibility of the coach leaving the command of the Minas Gerais team before the game against Flamengo. According to Fred Augusto, who specializes in Galo’s news, the coach is no longer in the mood to be in charge of the team.

“Board will meet tomorrow (Thursday). The coach can’t and doesn’t have the mood to stay at Galo anymore. We can’t lose the timing, it’s a matter of time. But let the players and especially Caetano listen to the demands”, wrote Fred Augusto on his Twitter.

Board will meet tomorrow. The coach can’t and doesn’t have the mood to stay at Galo anymore. We can’t lose the timing, it’s a matter of time. But that the players and especially Caetano listen to the demands. pic.twitter.com/kscM58D3j1 — Fred Augusto (@FredAugustoInfo) June 16, 2022

After the game, Turco Mohamed explained the match

After the goalless draw with the Ceará team, Galo’s coach gave a press conference and talked about some things involving the team and the football presented by the team in the last matches played.

“That the team does not play like last year is clear. There are many situations that you can look for because we don’t play the same (last year), but it’s a reality that we’re not the same players and we’re not at the same time either. It’s another reality. So we have to adapt.”

“Barcelona, ​​the other year (after Guardiola’s departure), did not play the same. It’s the reality of life. No team maintains the same level for so long. Also, there was a big change of players. Today, Zaracho is not, Jair is not, Keno is returning, Allan is not. There are many injured players, who are coming back from injuries”, added the Atlético coach.