Turco Mohamed: Roberto Abras pins the future of the Galo coach

With a 0-0 draw against Ceará, at Castelão, coach Turco Mohamed is still on the tightrope at Atlético. It was the fourth straight game without a win for Galo, which has not happened since October 2020 but according to radio commentator Super 91.7 FM Roberto Abras, Turco will continue in charge of the team.

“I’ve been saying, I’ve heard everything, but Turco won’t fall, it’s no use. There are people who aren’t rooting against Turco, they’re rooting against old Abras, who has been telling the great truth and the great reality. fell and won’t fall, it’s no use. If you lose to Flamengo, then you fall”, Abras fired in the post-game broadcast of the match, in Fortaleza.

Rooster outside Brazilian’s G-4

With 18 points in the Brazilian table after 12 rounds, Atlético is out of the G-4, in 5th position, and can still fall to 6th place if Athletico-PR (with 17), draw or beat the vice leader Corinthians ( 21), in Curitiba, in a game played on Wednesday night (15).

Atlético’s next two games will be against Flamengo. Both in Mineirão. This Sunday (19), the match will be valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian. Next Wednesday (22), the duel will be held again, this time for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.