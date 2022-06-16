US warns Beijing after Chinese president backs Putin

posted on 06/16/2022 06:00



Washington’s reaction came just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and assured Beijing of support for Moscow’s sovereignty and security. On condition of anonymity, a US diplomat spokesperson sent a message to Xi. “Countries that choose Vladimir Putin’s side will inevitably be on the wrong side of history. Now is the time for world leaders to speak out against President Putin’s blatant aggression and support the Ukrainian people,” he told reporters. Agence France-Presse. “China’s alignment with Russia concerns us. China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes it clear that it is still investing in close ties with Russia,” admitted the spokesman.

At the same time, the US announced the sending to Ukraine of a new shipment of weapons, worth US$ 1 billion. The defense package includes artillery, anti-ship defense systems, ammunition and advanced missile systems. “I reaffirmed my commitment that the US will stand with Ukraine in defending its democracy and its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” Biden said in a statement. The American president also announced the transfer of US$ 225 million in assistance to Ukraine.

In the phone conversation, Xi told Putin that “China is willing to continue mutual support with Russia on sovereignty, security and other matters of fundamental interest and important concerns,” according to the official Xinhua news agency. The conversation transcript does not cite specific examples such as Ukraine or Taiwan. Experts believe Xi will use support for the war in Ukraine to seek Moscow’s endorsement of an offensive against the capitalist archipelago.

Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington, called China’s commitment to Russian sovereignty and security “important”. “But it’s interesting to look at the kind of support that China hasn’t promised — military, economic and humanitarian. The support that Russia asks for is limited. Beijing’s supportive stance is mainly due to the view that Russia and China are, at the same time, linked to issues related to the United States and, therefore, they have no other options”, he explained to the Correio. “The major threat to China’s security, by the US, will not be alleviated. So why bother betraying an ally that can be useful?”

An expert from the Asia Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council (Washington-based) think tank, Dexter Roberts recalled that Xi needs to communicate with Zelensky. “Referring to the ‘legitimacy’ of Russia’s security concerns, during the conversation with Putin, Xi made it clear that China will do nothing to pressure the Russians about the invasion of Ukraine. China continues to stand out among nations. for the high level of support for Russia,” he told the report.

According to Roberts, Xi believes Russia was forced by the expanding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to invade Ukraine. “The Chinese president places the blame for the conflict on the shoulders of the Western military alliance and, in particular, on the United States. Beijing draws a parallel with the situation prevailing in the Indo-Pacific region, where the Americans are seen as expansionists and as a threat to Beijing’s core interests — for example, Washington’s support for Taiwan,” added the writer.





abduction of minors

Chilean Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights at the United Nations (UN), announced that her team is investigating allegations that Ukrainian children are being forcibly sent to Russia, where they are put up for adoption. According to the allegations, some minors were “kidnapped from orphanages and then given up for adoption in Russia”. The high commissioner said she was not able to confirm the allegations or estimate how many children would be affected. “We are concerned about the Russian authorities’ alleged plans to allow the transfer of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which does not appear to include family reunification measures or respect the interests of minors,” commented Bachelet.

“Beijing will continue to support Moscow, no matter what Washington says. The Chinese believe that Russia is the injured party in the conflict, and that the US is the real aggressors. China would also like to count on Moscow’s support in any maneuvers.” against Taiwan — something Xi Jinping has made a priority. They also know that support for the US and pressure on Russia will not put an end to Sino-US tensions. Beijing knows that other major frictions in the US-China relationship will linger for years to come, including the issue of human rights abuses in (east) Xinjiang Province, the crackdown on civil society in Hong Kong, trade disputes, and, above all, Taiwan.”

Dexter Roberts, Asia Security Initiative expert at the Atlantic Council (Washington) think tank and author of The myth of chinese capitalism: The worker, the factory, and the future of the world. the factory and the future of the world)

“We know the behavior pattern of the Chinese Communist Party. China, like Russia, has ambitions of territorial expansion and creates excuses to threaten neighbors. In the ideology of communism, the Communist Party is the highest point of social evolution and can solve the problems problems of capitalism. So they always say things like being on the right side of history.”

Ambassador Tsung-Che Chang, representative of the Economic Cultural Office of Taipei (Taiwan) in Brasilia