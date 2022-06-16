Venice Film Festival: 21 unforgettable red carpet looks | Makeup

O Venice Film Festival it takes place between the 31st of August and the 10th of September of this year and only those who love a good red carpet know how happy it is to update the references folder with news. However, digging through the photographic files, we also found great inspirations, see? Proof of this is the following list, in which we gather iconic makes that have already passed through the red carpets of the event in the last 20 years. Prepare the print and the heart for the mix of want-to-steal-this-look and my-God-what-nostalgia.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Scarlett Johansson, 2004 — Photo: Getty Images

Only those who lived know! The white pencil lived in glorious times in the early 2000s and was loved by those who wanted to broaden their eyes by highlighting the waterline. Here, Scarlett paired it with a powerful, very creamy rosy red lipstick. Lovely!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Diane Kruger, 2007 — Photo: Getty Images

Diane Kruger was always ref of makeup and hairstyles, because she was never one to repeat looks. Despite enjoying smoky, it usually varies in colors and finishes. Here, a very classic black eye, famous smokey eye, combined with luminous skin and slightly shimmering pink lipstick. Beautiful and timeless <3

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Sharon Stone, 2010 — Photo: Getty Images

Find something more 90s and 2000s than a coppery lipstick and fail! Hit of the time, he also starred in the look of Sharon Stone accompanied by a brown smudge with black pencil around the contour.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Natalie Portman, 2010 — Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Portman’s smoky brown would even go unnoticed, were it not for the ultra-illuminated and well-marked peach blush to accompany the tan of those who spent days in the sun.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Dakota Johnson, 2015 — Photo: Getty Images

Enter year, exit year and this click of Dakota Johnson always reappears. Blame it on the cherry lipstick with an opaque finish and impeccably applied, which takes all the attention to the lips and doesn’t even require any complements – mascara and shimmery eyeshadow on the mobile eyelids will do the trick.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Naomi Campbell, in 2016 — Photo: Getty Images

Red lipstick with lip contour + black smokey eyeshadow is the unforgettable combo of Naomi Campbell. No comments <3

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Emma Stone, 2016 — Photo: Getty Images

city ​​of stars… In the year of presentation of “La La Land” at the Festival, Emma Stone shone (literally!) with a light satin smoky and peach lipstick with a glossy finish. easy and chic to play forever!

Amal Alamuddin Clooney, 2017

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Amal Alamuddin Clooney — Photo: Getty Images

Lawyer, human rights defender and inspiration beauté! Why not? Amal Clooney also always yields that print for the next party and surely you also sighed for the match of brown eyeshadow with powerful lashes and wine lipstick.

Unforgettable Makes on the Red Carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Bruna Marquezine, 2018 — Photo: Getty Images

It’s her! Our Bru has also passed through the red carpets of Venice and, of course, made us proud with beautiful looks. Here, a classic and ethereal beauty: eyes with golden shadow, delicate winged eyeliner, lashes with several layers of mascara and pink lipstick covered in gloss.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Alek Wek, 2018 — Photo: Getty Images

How to take your breath away beauty team from Gla? Alek Wek teach, ladies and gentlemen. Include a good dose of blush (here, it’s red, satiny, and applied sparingly to the cheeks), succulent raspberry lips, and glowing skin. Voila!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Lady Gaga, 2018 — Photo: Getty Images

Together and Shallow Now in love with that unfailing classic, but with a twist. The beauty of Gaga’s look, here, lives in the details. The smokey is in shades of pink until it reaches the wine — an easy, current and beautiful way to give neutrals a rest without much fanfare. Her mouth is contoured, but with little contrast and smoky in measure. Her skin has the perfect balance between naturalness and the luminosity that red carpet asks to photograph beautifully. Bring her the prize here!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Cate Blanchett, 2018 — Photo: Getty Images

Cate always provides inspiration for those who also have a hidden mobile eyelid. It is worth recapping her looks to observe the outlined and smoky shapes that appear in this type of eye. Here, the grayish brown with a slight shine is a great idea for events that migrate from day to night.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Ruth Negga, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

One more from the series: lipstick that makes the look. The opaque grape version of Ruth is the protagonist, yes, but the mini cat eyeliner is also a valuable lesson for those who love to value their eyes without great inventions.

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Madisin Rian, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

In Madisin Rian’s interpretation, the same shade of lipstick gains drama and a fashionista touch combined with the eyes covered by navy blue satin eyeshadow. A color palette class? Yes, she presented us.

Unforgettable Makes from the Venice Film Festival red carpet: Zazie Beetz, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

Black smokey is very much alive in 2022, so Zazie’s inspiration comes in handy. Without any shine, it’s that neutral that usually happens with products we have at home, the right mix of black pencil + eyeshadow. Highlight for the graphic format, but well smoky, which guarantees all the modernity of it.

Unforgettable Makes from the Venice Film Festival red carpet: Lucy Boynton, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

You red carpets haven’t been the same since Lucy showed up. Haters gonna hate, but it is a fact that the actress never leaves us bored when it comes to make-up. She is subversive, she never appears only in brown, no. On this occasion, she combined her doll-like eyelashes with a ball (or teardrop?) made with glitter on the lower lid. Lovely!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Kristen Stewart, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

Another muse who always takes a twist to makeup or hair, Kris rocked the smoky red & blurry graphic. The finish, which resembles a brushstroke, takes the obviousness out of the party look — which is welcome!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Penélope Cruz, 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

Penelope has well-contoured, smoky eyes with variations of dark brown and black as her trademark. However, here, she varied the complement by choosing a bright coral lipstick. It’s just like her, yes, but it also has a dose of freshness and fun. <3

Unforgettable Makes from the Venice Film Festival red carpet: Zendaya, 2021 — Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya doesn’t even leave the house if it’s not to leave us in an uproar. In addition to the impeccable look, which looks wet and sewn to the body, she also had a very strong emotion in the smoky eye, which combines shades of brown and wine, black pencil all around and light lighting on the mobile eyelids. Iconic!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Barbara Palvin, 2021 — Photo: Getty Images

Barbara could have stopped at eyeliner, yes, with the perfect kitty. However, she went further, and completed it with a second smoky and hollow eyeliner filling in the upper lids. It’s for a standing ovation!

Unforgettable looks from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival: Adriana Lima, 2021 — Photo: Getty Images