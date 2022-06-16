Vinícius Júnior signs new contract with Real Madrid; see the values

Author of the 2021/2022 Champions League title goal and one of the team’s highlights of the season, Vinicius Júnior has a verbal agreement to sign a new contract with Real Madrid valid until 2026. There will be no automatic renewal clause in the agreement.

The information published by journalist Fabrizio Romano and confirmed by THROW! says that the Brazilian will have a termination fine of around 1 billion euros (R$ 5.3 billion). The player will also receive an increase in salary, becoming one of the biggest salaries of the Merengue squad. However, the signing of the bond must occur when the Brazilian returns to Spain.

According to the diary “Brand“, Vini Jr receives around 4 million euros per year (R$ 21 million). Upon signing the new agreement, he will receive around 10 million euros (R$ 53 million) per year.

Last season, shirt 20 became one of the great protagonists of the merengue club. He was the goal of the Champions League title and, in 52 matches played, he scored 22 goals, ending the campaign in the team’s second top scorer, in addition to contributing 20 assists.