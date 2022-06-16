Waiting for E. Cebolinha, Dorival does not give up Marinho at Flamengo

Hired as a replacement for Michael, Marinho has not yet established himself in Flamengo and sees the arrival of Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica (POR), approaching. Even so, the ex-Santos striker should not leave Rubro-Negro.

In low with the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, Marinho is in the plans of the successor Dorival Júnior. The coach has already communicated to Fla’s directors his interest in having shirt 31 in the squad: “I won’t give up on him”, said the coach.

Dorival understands that the season is long and, faced with the fight for the Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Marinho will be useful. The coach used to rotate in Ceará and will also rotate the athletes in Flamengo.

Marinho is aware of the strong competition accentuated by Cebolinha, but believes he can gain space with Dorival. So far, the striker has played 20 games, with just one goal and two assists.

“The arrival of Dorival gave us a huge boost, as we were not seen well in the eyes of Paulo [Sousa]. We are hopeful that Marinho will have the opportunity in his position and we will also have a beautiful story at Flamengo”, said Alexsandro Jannotti, the “Polish”, one of Marinho’s UOL Sport.

With no mood at Santos, Marinho was hired by Flamengo for R$ 6 million. The contract is valid until December 2023.