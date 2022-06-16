What to See, Do, and Hear: Juneteenth Events, Fox Movies, ASO Outdoors, and More

SONG

The revered Atlanta band development stuck begins a three-night residency at City Winery Sunday in celebration of the June 16the 30th anniversary of the band’s Grammy-winning album 3 years, 5 months and 2 days in the life of and the release of a new album, For love FKN. The band’s 1982 hit, “Tennessee,” was named by the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame as one of the 500 songs that shaped rock ‘n’ roll. In addition to the shows, the residency will include a series of speakers on how to apply for home loans for the first time, a “Kids Zone” in the courtyard and awards for Georgians who have helped the homeless. Tickets start at $35.

O Atlanta Symphony Orchestraunder the baton of the guest conductor Anthony Parnther, returns to Piedmont Park on Wednesday at 7:30 pm with a program of Hollywood’s greatest hits. Piedmont’s annual Oak Hill concerts, which are free, have proved very popular for the orchestra. The music will include selections from Back to the future, out of africa and ET Participants are encouraged to arrive early as seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers may bring their own food and drinks to the concert area, but grills, glass containers and outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Beer, wine and food will also be available for sale on site.

THE ARTS

Come celebrate the arts with ArtsATL at a special outdoor event on the Museum Terraces in Atlanta Historic Center on June 22 from 7pm to 9pm Evening will include live jazz from renowned jazz pianist Tyrone Jackson and jazz students from Kennesaw State University, along with a performance by soul food cipher. The event is part of the historic center Civic Season from June 16 to July 4. Proof of vaccination against Covid is required.

ART + DESIGN

One way to celebrate Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, is with the Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefieldwhose recent work is featured in the exhibition Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story at the Michael C. Carlos Museum. His Saturday night event features a gallery talk, followed by a private coach ride to the King Historic District to see his mural Cosmic Cipher, Prayer Circle. This depiction of the Ring Shout is painted inside the historic water tower on Auburn Avenue. The tour concludes with a reception and visit to Minniefield’s Studioplex studio. 5 pm Limited space. Registration required. Members $25. Non-Members $50. (The water tower is not accessible for people with reduced mobility.)

Another event scheduled for Father’s Day and Father’s Day is the new exhibition at zuccoan African-American art gallery. Presence will feature over 40 works by male and female artists expressing their perspectives on black parenthood. Curated by Zucot Partner Onaje Henderson, the exhibition features work by Chaneli Angeli, Georgette Baker, Aaron F. Henderson, Horace Imhotep, Grace Kisa, Jerry Lynn, Charly Palmer, Steve Prince and Charlotte Riley-Webb. Opening is Friday, 6pm to 10pm, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive SW 30313.

the always eclectic eardrum will celebrate Juneteenth with a celebration of Atlanta’s Black womxn artists as stars and feelings Display comes to an end. Curated by William Downs, the show features artists Danae Antoine, Erica Chisolm, Sofahood, Nneka Kai, Ash McNamara and Jasmine Nicole Williams. DJ for the party is Michi Meko. Refreshments too. Sunday from 2pm to 6pm Free. 515 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, 30312.

DANCE

from Atlanta lighthouse dance celebrates its 60th anniversary Saturday and Sunday with the third episode in a site-specific triptych, Who decides who belongs. Led by artistic director D. Patton White and storyteller/musician Paula Larke with contributions from the community, the work addresses gentrification in neighborhoods like Capitol View, home to Beacon Dance. Who belongs? People who have lived in the neighborhood for generations but can’t afford to stay? The people who are moving? What else is at stake? 18:30 Free. Outdoors at the junction. 1292 Sylvan Road SW, 30310.

(Mc2) Meaning and Movement, a documentary series is an offshoot of Atlanta’s first multicultural dance and music festival, a huge success in June 2021 thanks to organizer Stability. The online film series consists of mini-interviews with 12 festival attendees, including flamenco dancer Julie Galle Baggenstoss, Kerry Lee (co-artistic director of the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company) and choreographer Cici Kelly. New episodes will be released every Wednesday between now and August 3rd. Free. No password needed.

THEATER

How are you celebrating Bloomsday? Today (Thursday) marks the annual Irish celebration honoring James Joyce’s classic novel Ulysses. The novel takes place over the course of that day, centering on the character of Leopold Bloom as he attempts to return home via Dublin, Ireland. Aris Theater, which brings Celtic culture to Atlanta, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the book’s publication by opening a production of Dermot Bolger’s stage adaptation at 8 pm at 7 Stages. The show stars Jeffrey Zwartjes and Kara Cantrell as Leopold and his wife Molly. Until June 26th.

When playwright Cheryl L. West began researching the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, she was surprised. “The more I read, the more I said, ‘What a story!’ This woman was one of the best grassroots leaders our country has ever produced. She was fearless,” said West, whose Fannie: The Life and Music of Fannie Lou Hamer is being staged by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theater Company at the Southwest Arts Center. The 20th daughter of Mississippi sharecroppers, Hamer left school at age 12 and worked on a plantation until 1962, when she was fired for her voter registration efforts. Permanently wounded in a police beating in 1963, Hamer continued her political activism. “So the show asks the question,” adds West, “’What can we do right now?’” Until July 10th.

Theater costumes production of lady’s day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill “It feels so intimate and real,” noted critic Benjamin Carr in his ArtsATL critic, “that opening night audience members began to respond to the show as a true Billie Holiday show.” Which is saying something since the jazz legend died in 1959. Carr called Terry Burrell’s performance as Holiday at one of his last concerts “magnetic and captivating.” The actress “embodies the angry, distracted, but still attractive diva as she sings great songs and tells us about her life and struggles.” Until June 26th.

MOVIE

For the opening night of your 2022 Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival, on Friday, the Fox Theater makes an offer that any movie lover will hardly refuse: a screening of the 50th anniversary of The Godfather in the epic 26 by 56 foot canvas of the Fabulous Fox. Upcoming sights this weekend: Saturday morning cartoons, 10 am on Saturday; and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, 7:30 pm Saturday.

BOOKS

David Dennis Jr., will discuss his book — The movement made us: a father, a son and the legacy of a walk for freedom — as part of the Atlanta History Center’s Author Talks series on Tuesday at 7pm. The book is part oral history and part memoir. Dennis’ father was one of the main architects of the civil rights movement and shares his experiences with his son, a journalist active on the front lines of change today. Tickets start at $5.