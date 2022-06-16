what to watch on day two

I promised and now I’m sharing my pre-selection of lectures and content for the second day of Cannes Lions, in order to help organize the FOMO schedule that the whole can generate. It is worth mentioning that you can find the selection of the first day’s lectures here. 🙂

Gary Vaynerchuk and Paris Hilton will take the stage at the Debussy Theater to talk about the opportunities in the NFT space, the connections they create with their respective communities and what that means for brands. Another point to make is that since everything on Blockchain is public, for all to see, brands, influencers, celebrities, artists and athletes will be judged on every move and how authentic and meaningful their decisions are to the wider community.

THE Edelman promises an interesting chat with the fashionista Harris Reed, at the Debussy Theatre, about the growing “fluidity” in fashion and communication. It is worth mentioning that Reed has fluidity as the basis of his inspiration and that his demi-couture collections have appeared on the covers of global fashion titles and he is the one who signs productions by Harry Styles, Emma Watson, Adele, Lizzo and Iman for the Met Gala. , as well as being featured in the Victoria & Albert Museum’s acclaimed ‘Fashioning Masculinities’ exhibition.

snap and Gucci will be at The Forum to talk about augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning (and other technologies) and how it all promotes realistic and immersive retail experiences for consumers, highlighting the opportunities marketers are missing between machine learning and AR .

Also on The Forum, dove and Ogilvy will address the power of purpose to drive culture through creativity and make a lasting impact on society and business. Agency and client will share some of this positive experience of universally accessible beauty, which has enabled Dove to continue helping millions of girls through The Dove Self-Esteem Project, the world’s largest provider of self-esteem education.

THE R/GA will be at the Debussy Theater with the long-awaited Metaverse chat, highlighting how it is possible to extrapolate the way people present themselves and express themselves, and how decentralized communities come together to achieve things that traditional individuals and groups cannot.

Hakuhodo always brings super inspiring presentations to the Palais and, for this year, the agency will talk about “harmony” at The Forum. This is because, due to the social change driven by Covid, we have entered an era of orchestration where people, brands and even industries unite their strengths to create new value. “Creating Harmony” has become the new motivation that drives this industry. The merging of the power of each stakeholder into a major force has become an important business driver for the future. The question is: what is our role in the new era?

THE Unstereotype Alliance will invite Debussy Theater audiences to reflect on their efforts and inspire them to act. Positive stories of impact will be contrasted with negative public commentary and individual stories of adversity. the transgender icon Munroe Bergdorf will deliver an emotional closing speech, sharing her story to highlight the importance of positive representation.

Finally, 2 more moments for those interested: basketball lovers will be able to meet the star Zach Lavineat 2:30 pm on the Terrace Stage, in a chat with NBA on how this sport has managed to build the youngest and most diverse fan base of any professional league. On this day there will also be a session with a “secret speaker”, at 4 pm on the stage of The Forum. We will?