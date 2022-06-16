WhatsApp is full of job scams: learn to avoid

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

With the number of unemployed in Brazil reaching almost 12 million, criminals try to take advantage of people. Maybe you, or an acquaintance of yours, has already received a very strange message offering a job, right? Watch out as it could be a scam!

If you’ve never received a tempting job offer via SMS, WhatsApp or social media, consider yourself lucky. The offers, with very attractive salaries, are nothing more than a scam that has made more and more victims and it is no coincidence: every minute, two false vacancies are sent by messages to Brazilians.

The data is from PSafe, a digital security company. The survey also points out that, between September 2021 and February 2022, there were more than 600 thousand fraud attempts, an average of 120 thousand per month.

Whatsapp job scam

The job can be anything from shipping products to reselling items to people you know. Sometimes scammers try to get the victim interested, saying they can be their own boss, start their own business, or set their own routine.

“Hello, we are from Amazon, we have a part-time job at home and would like to invite you to cooperate. You can easily earn around 200-1000 reais a day, and the salary is paid on the same day. Interested??”. Example of message used in scams.

There are many questionable points in this type of message. It is suspicious, mainly, the fact that not even the name of the person is mentioned. Also, it’s hard to believe that Amazon would go out and offer jobs with the possibility of making that much money to a person who hasn’t even applied for a job at the company.

Usually, in this type of scam, criminals ask the person to click on the sent link, which can cause a series of problems. In one of the cases, the victim will be forwarded to a fake website, where they will fill out a registration form with their personal data.

Another possibility is that the link will allow the download of some software capable of accessing information saved on the cell phone, including confidential ones, such as bank details.

The insistence of the scammers is such that the coup has even become a meme on social media. A very common point in messages is to use the name of Amazon or other companies to convey greater credibility.

I’ve never been as desired in a job vacancy as I am in this one at Amazon — Mauritius (@dirtymauricio) June 10, 2022

This is already the third Amazon manager offering me a job on WhatsApp this week alone —Rodriguez (@Rodd) June 8, 2022

How to avoid falling for the fake job scam

If you didn’t apply for any vacancy and still received such an offer, the chance of being a scam is very high. Portuguese mistakes, not mentioning names and very good proposals can be indicative that the message is false.

In cases of suspicion, do not click on any links, do not pass personal information or talk to the scammers. The ideal, in this situation, is to block the number that sent the message and report the profile.

