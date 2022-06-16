WhatsApp launches new function that will give users freedom

Check out how the new WhatsApp function that will give freedom to users of the messaging application will work!

Good news for WhatsApp users. The WABetaInfo website found a new update in the backup of the messaging app in the beta version for Android phones.

According to the information, the new feature will enable message history backups to be exported. That way, WhatsApp backup will not be restricted to Google Drive only.

However, as it is still being developed, there is still no forecast of when the novelty will be released for WhatsApp users to enjoy.

The Federal Government determined changes in the rules of the Customer Service (SAC). Among the changes, companies will have the obligation to provide the option to cancel some service in the same channel in which the contract was made, including messaging applications, such as WhatsApp.

In the case of a consumer who has contracted, for example, a package of services from a telephone network through WhatsApp, he can cancel the same service through the messaging application.

The changes, which were published on May 2 in the Official Gazette, will take effect from October this year. In the country, among the services that are regulated by the SAC are real estate, banking, electrical, aviation and telecommunications.

Canceling services via WhatsApp: government wants to diversify service channels

The objective of the Federal Government is to diversify the channels of service to the public, giving space for operations carried out in the online format. Currently, the services provided by the Customer Service (SAC) only take place over the phone.

The amendments also provide that, in relation to the messaging application such as WhatsApp, consumers must receive a return of requests within 5 calendar days. The message sent must be objective, clear and respond to everything requested by customers. Service channels will need to work every day and time.

In addition, the Federal Government decree orders that, in the service performed by application, a protocol number needs to be communicated to the consumer. Call handling will not be changed.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com