WhatsApp prepares new functions and should have polls soon. Check out four types of features that can be launched by the app

Despite the controversies between fake news and family groups, WhatsApp is one of the darlings of Brazilians, being used by a large part of the population. It is also true that the messenger app constantly seeks to promote the experience of its users.

Proof of this is the constant creation of new resources. And, recently, the app warned that it should release new features for the Web, Android and iOS versions. So, to find out what’s next, keep reading.

WhatsApp is preparing new functions?

Thus, according to the company, there will be 4 new WhatsApp functions in total. One such feature, recently discovered, would be a form of group polls. The novelty should be released in a future app update.

In addition, there will be the possibility of having more than one Web device (PC) connected to the same account at the same time. For now, the messenger is testing the ability to also link an additional mobile device.

Another feature that WhatsApp may release in the future is allowing people to see status updates directly from the app’s chat list. That way, when the user has a post active, it will appear around their profile picture in a circle. Like today on Instagram.

Finally, the web version of WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows the user to react to contact statuses with up to eight emoji options. This same functionality should be quoted soon for Android and iOS. For now, we just have to wait for the new updates and check out the news that WhatsApp will bring to its users.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com