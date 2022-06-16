After all, when does The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere? Netflix should release the new episodes soon, check here for the day and time!

the 3 season of The Umbrella Academy is about to debut Netflix. In the third year, the series travels further in time and finds a new team: the The Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix original production. The series is based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Thus, the story chronicles the journey of a misfit family of superheroes adopted by a billionaire. Season 3 is about to arrive. After all, the production will enter the Netflix catalog later this month.

The Umbrella Acadamey season 3 trailer

What day and time does The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere?

The trailer for the new season of The Umbrella Academy shows the encounter between the two groups. With everyone confused, it doesn’t take long for them to start clashing, as the protagonists try to fix the flaw to save the world once again.

Fans will be able to follow the resolution of the conflict from June 2022. So, the ten episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 3 arrive next Wednesday (22/06) here in Brazil. However, the Netflix makes the premiere available at different times. As usual for Brasilia times, the series arrives at 4 am. In Fernando de Noronha, at 5 am, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, at 3 am, and Acre, at 2 am.

production and cast

The new season of The Umbrella Academy brings new characters to the story. The classic heroes, however, are back, of course, played by Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin H. Min.

On the other hand, the new cast members are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Javon Walton.

All seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available on Netflix.

