where to watch, schedule and lineups

Palmeiras hosts Atlético-GO, tonight (16), at Allianz Parque. With 22 points, the game is worth Verdão to remain in the lead and the chance to extend the advantage to many closer rivals, since a good part of the G10 of the Brasileirão plays away from home in this round.

With 13 points, Atlético-GO is going to São Paulo to try to keep the good phase and establish itself in the classification zone for the South American, coming from two important victories over Fluminense and Avaí.

place and time

The game, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, starts at 18:00 (Brasília time).

where to watch

The game will be shown by Premiere (pay per view) and can also be followed bid by bid by UOL Score.

Possible lineups

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke); Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo (Boy), Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Ron and Gabriel Veron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Ramon and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Jorginho

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Gil and Henrique Ribeiro (SC, both)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Raphael Veiga, with a muscle injury in his right thigh, and Jailson, who is still recovering from a right knee injury.

Atlético-GO has no embezzlement.