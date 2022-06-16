With a child penalty, Corinthians draws with Athletico de Felipão. And waste the lead – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



It was a war.

With two expulsions, Cássio saw the ball kiss the post twice, Arena da Baixada was full, Felipão setting Athletico on fire.

Corinthians got the very important victory, which would give them, again, the leadership of the Brazilian.

Roger Guedes had taken a free-kick masterfully.

But Raul Gustavo couldn’t control his nerves in the face of arguments, pushing, cursing. And he ended up committing a naive, childish penalty. Vitor Roque, revelation of Athletico Paranaense, received with his back to the goal.





But the young 23-year-old defender, who was angry, unfocused, decided to give the 17-year-old forward a violent shoulder. Within the area. Absolutely unnecessary penalty.

Terans charged displacing Cassio.



1 to 1, in the 36th minute of the second half.



Athletico pressed, but lacked effectiveness.



Raul Gustavo is fully responsible for this tie.





Result that kept Palmeiras as leader, missing tomorrow’s game, against Atlético Goianiense, at Allianz Parque.

Athletico, from Felipão, is in fourth place.

” (The goal) It represents a lot, it gives confidence. Every striker likes to score. A draw is good. We left with a taste of defeat, we had a good match, but it’s part of it. The Brasileirão is long, it’s still in the beginning, so let’s go looking for game after game”, warned Roger Guedes, who hadn’t scored for two months.

“It’s just a matter of thanking God. We looked for victory all the time, we only managed to draw, but we played a good game. I was able to contribute by taking the penalty”, said, happy, Vitor Roque, player of the Brazilian base team.

And the 17-year-old boy is right.

From the first minutes, Felipão’s strategy was clear. Use, as he likes, the stadium of the team he runs as a melting pot. Athletico put a lot of pressure on Corinthians in the first minutes of the match.

Using, with refinements of cruelty, Mantuan’s improvisation on the right side. Rafael Ramos, psychologically shaken by the indictment by the Common Justice for racial injury, accused of calling Edenilson a ‘monkey’, was on the bench. The people of Paraná forced all their first attacks from the left.

With three minutes into the match, Athletico had already created three scoring chances. It didn’t matter the 5-5-1 scheme, which Vítor Pereira set up to try to stop the intermediaries. The weak point on the right side of the Corinthians defense gave the impression that the goal of Felipão’s team would not take long. The crowd was wild in the Arena da Baixada.





Until Roger Guedes took a free kick on Willian, near the edge of the area, on the left side. With his right foot, he hit with a curve, showing talent. The ball went into the angle, undefensible for goalkeeper Bento.

From the goal, at seven minutes, the game changed.

The Athletic team was nervous, flustered, wanting to tie the game anyway. And it got messed up. It lost its basic structure. Corinthians took the opportunity to reduce the pace of the game. And abuse the counterblows.

The first half statistics are deceiving. Athletico had 11 shots on goal and the São Paulo team had three. But the overwhelming majority of kicks from Paraná were hasty, tense. Corinthians was objective, calculating.

Felipão had nothing else to do, except to advance his lines even further. But demanding that his midfield not open, he strongly marked the flanks, avoiding the Corinthians counterattacks.

Vítor Pereira corrected the obvious. He ordered Rafael Ramos to forget about his psychological shock and enter the field, to close the right side. The Corinthians marking was better.

But the atmosphere of tension grew too much. Corinthians ended up falling for Atlético’s provocations. And Scolari was happy to exchange Pablo for Vitor Roque, in the 11th minute. The 17-year-old has great potential. Bold, fast, skillful and great physique.





In the 17th minute, Vitinho took advantage of a cross and headed the crossbar from Cássio, in the left, Vitor Roque also headed in the same right post.

Vítor Pereira changed his team, tried to take out Cantillo, who is skilful, but he scores poorly. He put Roni, steering wheel ‘of force’. But he was carried away by the provocations, by the tense atmosphere of the Arena da Baixada. And, after five minutes on the field, Roni glued his forehead to Hugo Moura’s. The two were butting heads, like fighting cocks. They were expelled.

Better for Athletico who, with the support of their fans, continued to press on. Corinthians lost their best scorer in midfield.

That’s when, also nervous, Raul Gustavo paid for his inexperience. And he committed the absurdly unnecessary penalty on Vitor Roque.

Terans equalized in the 36th minute.

The 1-1 made Corinthians retreat even further.

Athletico continued to press, but their players lacked awareness in the decisive pass, in the shots.

In the end, the tie, fair.

But it was clear that if Raul Gustavo hadn’t made the unnecessary penalty, Corinthians could have left the Arena da Baixada with the victory.

And the leadership of the Brazilian…



