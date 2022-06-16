With embezzlement on the sides, Palmeiras ends preparation to face Atlético-GO

Palmeiras enters the field against Atlético-GO this Thursday (16), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque

The cast of palm treesunder the command of the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreiraheld this Wednesday (15), at the Football Academy, the last training session for the match against Atlético-GOfor the 12th round of the Brazilian championshipwhich will be held this Thursday (16), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

To close the preparation, the team had absences on the sides and midfield.

In recovery from myalgia in the right thigh, the right-back Marcos Rocha remained inside the Center of Excellence – as did the left-back Georgerecovering from trauma to the right knee.

There was little hope that the two would be related for Thursday’s game.

Raphael Veiga he is still being treated for an injury to his right thigh, suffered about 10 days ago, and has been doing activities both indoors and on the field.

Abel and his commission commanded technical-tactical activities. Initially, the players formed two teams on a reduced field and rehearsed aspects of the game such as compaction, balance and marking, among others.

Abel Ferreira during training with Palmeiras, at the Football Academy Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

Subsequently, the offensive and defensive sectors did specific work for each position on separate sides of the lawn.

An isolated leader, Palmeiras boasts the longest unbeaten series in the Brasileirão (10 games, alongside Internacional), the best defense (five goals conceded) and the best attack (19).

In the entire season, including Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, there are 17 unbeaten matches.

In addition, he has been without conceding a goal for six rounds in the national tournament, the 3rd longest streak in the club’s history (next to the one recorded in 2018 and only behind that of 1978, with seven, and 1973, with 10).

That is, if one more insurmountable duel remains, it will reach the 2nd largest series without being leaked in the history of the competition.