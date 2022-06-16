“Works with the idea”; DM communicates Abel and sets a deadline for Raphael Veiga to return to the Palmeiras starting lineup

Palmeiras ended this Wednesday (15) their preparation for the duel against Atlético Goianiense, which will take place this Thursday (16), at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 12th round. Once again, Abel Ferreira’s team will enter the field to maintain the leadership of the competition. For the duel against Dragon, the coaching staff will have an important reinforcement: Gustavo Gómez.

The Paraguayan returned after being away from the team for three games to defend the Paraguay national team on FIFA dates. The defender reappeared at the Football Academy and can be a starter against the Goiás team. The question remains who will be shirt 15’s partner: Luan or Murilo. The pair fight for a spot next to the sheriff.

Who will not be on the field once again is Raphael Veiga. The shirt number 23 suffered an injury to his right thigh, which took him out of the duel against Atlético Mineiro in the first minutes of the match and is still not 100% recovered. The trend is that the attacking midfielder is still out of the Choque-Rei next Monday (20), at Morumbi.

But, for the fans’ joy, Veiga should not miss Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras for so long. According to journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the club’s medical department works to have the player and the other injured in the squad recovered. The idea is to make all athletes available to Abel Ferreira for elimination duels.

Also according to the journalist, After this Wednesday of Brasileirão games, the next four weekdays will have knockout competition games. Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. sand it is not possible to have Veiga available in the first game against São Paulo, the idea is to have him in the second. In addition to São Paulo, Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, is on the way to Palmeiras, in the round of 16 of the continental tournament. In addition to Veiga, Mayke should also be able to play in the alviverde team.