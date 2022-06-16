Worth the trophy! Warriors Face Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals | nba

It’s ten years of a revolutionary partnership. Six NBA Finals and two seasons of major injury resilience. A fourth title could be on the way on Thursday night, when the Golden State Warriors face the Celtics in Boston at 10pm. For Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Game 6 is the conclusion of a walk of redemption, but the home team has other plans. ge.globo tracks all the details of the game in real time .

The trio that spearheaded structural transformations in the game of basketball, under coach Steve Kerr, have never lost a decisive series in which all three were on the court in every game – that’s the case until now. They lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy three times against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. They were defeated by the same Cavs in 2016, when Green served a suspension in Game 5. They fell to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, without Thompson in Game 3 due to a thigh injury.

Curry is out of threes after 233-game streak

He would still suffer the fateful torn ligament in his left knee in Game 6. His return after two and a half years off the court was the most celebrated news of the Warriors’ year, but the redemptions don’t stop there. Draymond Green missed 36 regular season games with a back injury. Stephen Curry has been out for the last month with left foot problems. Not to mention Andrew Wiggins, who was a disappointment in the Timberwolves to start the All-Star Game and one of the highlights of the 2022 Finals.

– After ten years, there are a lot of stories and a lot of comedy that we could tell. The personalities are so different. Everyone comes from different backgrounds. But we’ve developed a collective unity of how to do things, in the locker room, on the plane, in hotels. We know how to have fun, relax and keep things light, but we also understand what we’re trying to do and why it matters in terms of winning games.”

First Finals MVP on the way

Curry is the favorite for the finals MVP award, which would be his first career. In the other three titles, Kevin Durant took the honor twice, and Andre Iguodala once. The greatest pitcher of all time had a legendary performance in Game 4, when he scored 43 points and 10 rebounds in an away win, with a 2-1 adverse in the series score. He also had 34, 31, and 29-point duels, and made up for nights of middling performance by his teammates through the highs and lows of the series.

– We were sitting at the same table on the plane yesterday (Tuesday). Bob (Warriors general manager Myers) walked past us and said something along the lines of “you guys are fun, you still sit together”. You don’t understand, it’s ten years. That doesn’t happen, guys are still sitting at the same table. Not even on the same team, let alone at the same table, enjoying each other’s conversation and presence. This journey would not have been the same without these two guys and Andre Iguodala as well. Couldn’t imagine this journey without them – Draymond Green recalled.

The Warriors’ emotional reference will have work against a Boston with a maximum sense of urgency in Game 6. The Celtics were twice in charge of the series, but the offensive irregularity caused two consecutive defeats in the last two duels, which had not happened since 28 and 30 March. Tension is in the air and it will be palpable at the TD Garden this Thursday night, even for the most experienced. The players had a day of light practice after their trip from San Francisco to Boston on Tuesday, and the priority was rest.