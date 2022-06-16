Wow! MacBook Pro with M2 chip outperforms Apple’s performance at WWDC22

The Geekbench record was initially pointed out by Twitter user Vadim Yuryev. In it we have a score of 1919 points in single core and 8928 points in multiples, which means that this MacBook Pro has 11.56% more single core performance than the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 and 19.45% more processing power. in multi-core.

The model listed uses macOS 12.4, an 8-core M2 chip running at up to 3.49GHz with 16GB of unified RAM.

Analyzing the numbers released by Apple during WWDC22, it is possible to mention that the chip is exceeding expectations, after all it mentioned that the M2 chip has an 18% faster CPU, in addition to a 35% more powerful GPU and 40% faster Neural Engine. .