Xiaomi 12 Ultra: check out leaked cell phone specs

The list of specifications of the new cell phone Xiaomi 12 Ultra was released, but not by official means. Rumors about this device have been circulating for a long time, and it should follow the trend of bringing premium features to the main family of smartphones from Chinese Xiaomi.

According to multiple leak sources, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will bring the same camera setup as the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, which means a sensor 50MP main with optical stabilization (OIS), a camera 48MP ultrawide and a third 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom. O leaker Yogesh Brar claims that there is also a 3D ToF sensorand the front camera will be the same 20MP as last year.

Another point is that this should be the first smartphone from the Chinese company to show the results of the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica, which has a great reputation in the camera market. In addition to trying to launch her own phone, the lens specialist has worked with Huawei for years, leading the DXOMark camera rankings for quite some time.

Rendering of the possible design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. (Zouton x OnLeaks / GSMArena)Source: GSMArena

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra must have 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. To manage everything, the equipped processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the phone comes with a 4,800 mAh battery module with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The cell phone will still have variants with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will come out of the box with the MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The launch of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected for the month of July. The Xiaomi 12 arrived in Brazil in early May with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a flashy price: almost R$10,000.