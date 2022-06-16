YouTube Shorts may have surpassed TikTok by reaching incredible user mark

YouTube celebrated a major milestone for Shorts, the short video tool created to compete with TikTok. According to the site, the quick content was watched by 1.5 billion accounts in the last month.

This is an impressive number, because TikTok celebrated its 1 billion monthly users in September of last year. It is not yet known how many users the Chinese network has at the moment, but it should not be something that different from YouTube – which shows the power of Google’s service. It is even possible that Shorts has surpassed the total number of users of the opponent, which could establish a new paradigm in the market.

Shorts is a format that seems to have consolidated itself on YouTube (Image: Reproduction/Droid Life)

The advantage of Shorts over competitors is the fact that it is accessible to all YouTube subscribers, without relying on third-party apps. The service has come a long way in the past decade, so it has a solid visitor base, as well as integration with Google solutions.

If you consider long on-demand videos, YouTube has around 2 billion monthly users. These numbers have not been updated since 2019, so you can imagine a higher amount. Earlier this year, Shorts celebrated 5 trillion views in just two years.

high shorts

“What we’ve seen is that creators are getting really innovative with how they use these various formats on the platform,” explained YouTube head of product Neal Mohan. He stressed that while the Shorts journey is still short, there is plenty of room for the product to grow and establish itself as an integral part of the platform experience.

YouTube Shorts was launched less than two years ago to compete with TikTok, given the unstoppable growth of the Chinese service ByteDance. Since then, it has expanded from the United States and India to the entire world, including a strong presence in Brazil.

If before YouTube only worked as a video repository, today the service has become a multi-format platform. In addition to longer content and short videos, it is also possible to work with live broadcasts (lives) or with audio only.